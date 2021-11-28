Sign up for our daily briefing

Dems fear supply-chain blame

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As supply-chain kinks drive up prices and disrupt holiday shopping, Democrats are scrambling to show action and deflect blame.

Why it matters: With their party controlling both the White House and Capitol, vulnerable Democrats worry supply-chain snafus will hurt them in midterms.

What's happening: Voters are quick to blame presidents for big problems. For President Biden, those include higher grocery and gas prices, plus the Everything Shortage.

  • Acknowledging as much, the White House on Wednesday sent reporters a pre-Black Friday recap of "three quick supply-chain points."
  • Those include retailers saying they have stock, plaudits for Biden's efforts to unstick the supply chain, and vague criticism that "the cartel of shipping companies that control the terms of global trade have never been more profitable."

Driving the news: House Democrats — particularly in swing districts — are urging their leaders to make the issue a priority.

  • Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa), who has introduced a number of bills to address the supply-chain issue, plans to push House leadership to bring more related bills to the floor in the coming weeks, an aide to the congresswoman told Axios.

A bipartisan group of House members, including vulnerable Democratic Reps. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) and Colin Allred (D-Texas), sought to renew the Supply Chain Caucus last week, according to a Craig aide.

  • Craig said in a statement to Axios: "It’s clear that our reliance on global supply chains have left us unprepared to meet the demand that our economy is currently experiencing."

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) filmed a video in her district, home to two GM plants that have closed intermittently because of chip shortages. She said working on legislation to ensure microchips are made in the U.S.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) sent President Biden a letter urging him to appoint a supply-chain czar.

  • Spanberger praised the president for tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but said there's much work left to be done.

Biden has taken several steps to mitigate supply-chain disruption.

Between the lines: Many experts agree with Biden that the pandemic is to blame.

  • COVID-19 outbreaks have swept through factories across Southeast Asia, slowing down production of clothes, shoes, electronics and furniture, Axios’ Sam Baker writes.
  • Some U.S. swing voters said during a recent focus group they don’t blame the president for inflation.

Axios Local
Updated Nov 25, 2021 - Economy & Business

How America's turkey supply chain brings birds to your table

A turkey farm in Pennsylvania. Photo: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The route that your turkey took on its way to your table this year was beset by extreme weather, global supply-chain issues and labor shortages — many of the same factors contributing to the "Everything Shortage."

The big picture: Our Axios Local teams have turned their eye to each piece of the turkey supply chain — from Iowa, one of the top producers of animal feed nationwide; to Minnesota, the biggest turkey producer; to Arkansas, home of Walmart, the country's largest retailer.

Erin Doherty
19 hours ago - Economy & Business

Black Friday in-store shopping up from 2020 but trails pre-pandemic levels

Shoppers carry their purchases during Black Friday shopping at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont of Greater Chicago Area, Illinois on Nov. 26, 2021. Photo: Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty Images

More shoppers flocked to stores on Black Friday this year compared to last, but online shopping was lower than expected, according to data from Friday.

Driving the news: Online shopping was on the lower end of what was expected, largely because people had been ringing up their shopping carts earlier in the year in an effort to skirt potential supply chain issues, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Nov 26, 2021 - World

U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan in defiance of Beijing

A U.S. Air Force plane carrying a delegation to Taiwan arrives at Songshan International Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday. Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The leader of a U.S. congressional delegation to Taiwan declared during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen Friday that the self-governing island was a "force for good," per Reuters.

Why it matters: The group arrived in Taipei on Thursday despite pressure from Beijing to call off the visit, according to two of the five lawmakers on the trip. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted that the message she received from the Chinese Embassy was "blunt."

