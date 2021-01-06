Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Chaos in Washington leads news pages around the world

Axios visuals

Major news outlets around the world carried news of the demonstrations and mob breach of the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, showing how huge of an impact the disruption of democracy in America has on other places around the world.

The following outlets had the story leading their homepages as of 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

  • Brazil: Globo: Apoiadores de Trump invadem o Congresso
  • Italy: Corriere della Sera: I fan di Trump occupano il Parlamento: spari e feriti, trovato anche esplosivo. Arriva la Guardia nazionale
  • Mexico: El Universal: Suspenden debate sobre conteo de votos en EU tras irrupción de manifestantes
  • Argentina: Clarín: Tensión y duros choques en la marcha de seguidores de Donald Trump: ingresaron al Capitolio
  • France: Le Monde: Article se déroulant en direct« Notre démocratie est victime d’une agression sans précédent » : Joe Biden dénonce l’irruption de manifestants au Capitole, Donald Trump les invite à « rentrer chez eux »
    • Le Figaro: EN DIRECT - Le Capitole envahi par des pro-Trump, Biden dénonce une «agression sans précédent» contre la démocratie
  • Spain: El Pais: Evacuado el vicepresidente Mike Pence tras el asalto de los seguidores de Trump al Congreso
  • United Kingdom: The Times: Trump supporters storm Congress
  • Canada: The Toronto Star: One person shot as Trump supporters storm Congress
  • Australia: The Herald Sun: Shots fired: Trump supporters storm Capitol building

In America, news companies like The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and others (including Axios) mid-day began to pivot from calling the demonstrators "protesters" to "mobs" and "rioters" as it became obvious that the gatherings were becoming dangerous and unlawful.

Ina Fried, author of Login
15 mins ago - Technology

Twitter removes Trump's tweets amid violence

Twitter logo. Photo: NurPhoto / Getty Images

In its strongest action to date, Twitter on Wednesday removed three tweets from President Trump in which he repeated claims of voter fraud while his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: A number of groups have called on Facebook and Twitter to fully suspend Trump's account.

Orion Rummler
Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: Senators, House members and members of the media were evacuated to undisclosed locations following the incident, per Axios reporters on the ground. Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Senate chamber around 2 p.m. and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi connected with her caucus from a secure location, Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) told C-SPAN.

Axios
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump mob overruns Capitol

Capitol Police, with guns drawn, guard the doors to House chambers in the U.S. Capitol. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

On a day of high ceremony, a pro-Trump mob overran police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol while lawmakers inside were meeting to certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The state of play: With rioters loose inside, police locked the House and Senate chamber doors as some lawmakers took cover and others evacuated. The mob banged on the chamber doors, breaking the glass. Reporters inside the Capitol said they heard shots fired. Smoke billowed outside.

