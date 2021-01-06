Chaos in Washington leads news pages around the world

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Axios visuals
Major news outlets around the world carried news of the demonstrations and mob breach of the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, showing how huge of an impact the disruption of democracy in America has on other places around the world.
The following outlets had the story leading their homepages as of 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Brazil: Globo: Apoiadores de Trump invadem o Congresso
- Italy: Corriere della Sera: I fan di Trump occupano il Parlamento: spari e feriti, trovato anche esplosivo. Arriva la Guardia nazionale
- Mexico: El Universal: Suspenden debate sobre conteo de votos en EU tras irrupción de manifestantes
- Argentina: Clarín: Tensión y duros choques en la marcha de seguidores de Donald Trump: ingresaron al Capitolio
- France: Le Monde: Article se déroulant en direct« Notre démocratie est victime d’une agression sans précédent » : Joe Biden dénonce l’irruption de manifestants au Capitole, Donald Trump les invite à « rentrer chez eux »
- Le Figaro: EN DIRECT - Le Capitole envahi par des pro-Trump, Biden dénonce une «agression sans précédent» contre la démocratie
- Spain: El Pais: Evacuado el vicepresidente Mike Pence tras el asalto de los seguidores de Trump al Congreso
- United Kingdom: The Times: Trump supporters storm Congress
- Canada: The Toronto Star: One person shot as Trump supporters storm Congress
- Australia: The Herald Sun: Shots fired: Trump supporters storm Capitol building
- Sydney Morning Herald: 'A SIEGE': TRUMP RIOTERS STORM US CAPITOL
In America, news companies like The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and others (including Axios) mid-day began to pivot from calling the demonstrators "protesters" to "mobs" and "rioters" as it became obvious that the gatherings were becoming dangerous and unlawful.