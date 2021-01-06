Chaos in Washington leads news pages around the world

Major news outlets around the world carried news of the demonstrations and mob breach of the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, showing how huge of an impact the disruption of democracy in America has on other places around the world.

The following outlets had the story leading their homepages as of 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

In America, news companies like The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and others (including Axios) mid-day began to pivot from calling the demonstrators "protesters" to "mobs" and "rioters" as it became obvious that the gatherings were becoming dangerous and unlawful.