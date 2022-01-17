France's National Assembly voted 215-58 on Sunday in favor of pandemic legislation that includes a vaccine pass barring unvaccinated people from venues including restaurants and sports arenas, per Euronews.

The big picture: The bill that's been met with months of angry protests following its announcement last July is now due to become law in the coming days. Almost 78% of France's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

