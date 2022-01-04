Sign up for our daily briefing

Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off"

Dave Lawler

Emmanuel Macron at an EU leaders summit. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he wants to “piss off” unvaccinated people as part of his strategy to fight COVID-19.

What he’s saying: Speaking to Le Parisien, a French newspaper, Macron said policies that ban unvaccinated people from cafes and theaters and otherwise limit their social activities are intended to be frustrating, adding: "I really want to piss them off. And so we will continue to do so, to the bitter end. That's the strategy."

The backstory: Macron said he won't jail unvaccinated people or "forcibly" vaccinate them, so COVID passports are the best path forward.

Flashback: His announcement of a COVID passport scheme last July was met with angry protests, but also a major uptick in vaccinations as people didn't want to lose access to bars and restaurants.

  • While France had among Europe's highest rates of vaccine hesitancy early in the pandemic, 74% of the population is now fully vaccinated compared to 62% in the U.S. and 68% across the European Union.
  • France is currently seeing a massive spike in cases thanks to the Omicron variant, but unvaccinated people continue to be far more likely to end up in the hospital.

Between the lines: Macron is also in campaign mode ahead of April's presidential election, and clearly sees the vaccine passport as a winning issue.

  • Far-right challenger Marine Le Pen quickly accused him of seeking to divide people and "make the non-vaccinated second-class citizens."

Oriana Gonzalez
10 hours ago - Health

CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its COVID-19 vaccine guidance, recommending that those who received the Pfizer shot get a booster five months after getting their second shot instead of six.

Driving the news: The move comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration expanded vaccine booster eligibility, allowing 12- to 15-year-olds to receive a third shot. The FDA also shortened the amount of time people must wait between receiving a second shot and booster from six to five months.

Caitlin Owens
15 hours ago - Health

Vaccines and prior infections likely prevent severe Omicron disease

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A series of preliminary studies suggest that cellular immunity elicited by vaccines or prior COVID infections remains effective against the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: This form of immunity is associated with protection against severe disease. That means that while vaccinated people or those with prior infections are significantly less protected against Omicron infection, they're unlikely to become seriously ill.

Axios
12 hours ago - Health

Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine

Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday that prevented the Department of Defense from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccination requirement and punishing a group of 35 Navy Seals who refused to get vaccinated and sued the federal government over the mandate.

Why it matters: The injunction, which will likely be appealed by the Biden administration, raises questions on how it might shape the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate for all U.S. troops if ultimately upheld.

