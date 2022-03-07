People in the U.S. can now order more free COVID tests

People in the U.S. can now order up to four additional free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from the government.

Driving the news: The Biden administration announced the program to provide people in the U.S. with free COVID-19 tests in December amid the Omicron surge, and the first batch of tests started going out to people in January.

Biden announced the additional free tests last week during his State of the Union address.

The tests can be ordered at COVIDtests.gov.

The big picture: "Starting this week, every home in the U.S. will be able to order an additional set of 4 tests," an update to the website's frequently asked questions page states.