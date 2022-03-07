People in the U.S. can now order more free COVID tests
People in the U.S. can now order up to four additional free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from the government.
Driving the news: The Biden administration announced the program to provide people in the U.S. with free COVID-19 tests in December amid the Omicron surge, and the first batch of tests started going out to people in January.
- Biden announced the additional free tests last week during his State of the Union address.
- The tests can be ordered at COVIDtests.gov.
The big picture: "Starting this week, every home in the U.S. will be able to order an additional set of 4 tests," an update to the website's frequently asked questions page states.
- The U.S. Postal Service announced last week that it has delivered 68 million free COVID-19 test kit packages — with 4 tests per package — since the tests began being shipped out in January.