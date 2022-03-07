Skip to main content
Health

People in the U.S. can now order more free COVID tests

Ivana Saric
COVID-19 rapid test
An iHealth at home Covid-19 rapid antigen test supplied for free by the U.S. Postal Service arranged in Hudson, New York. Photo: Angus Mordant/ Bloomberg

People in the U.S. can now order up to four additional free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from the government.

Driving the news: The Biden administration announced the program to provide people in the U.S. with free COVID-19 tests in December amid the Omicron surge, and the first batch of tests started going out to people in January.

  • Biden announced the additional free tests last week during his State of the Union address.
  • The tests can be ordered at COVIDtests.gov.

The big picture: "Starting this week, every home in the U.S. will be able to order an additional set of 4 tests," an update to the website's frequently asked questions page states.

  • The U.S. Postal Service announced last week that it has delivered 68 million free COVID-19 test kit packages — with 4 tests per package — since the tests began being shipped out in January.
