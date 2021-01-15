Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Freakonomics Radio releases 10 years worth of archives for free

Freakonomics

Freakonomics Radio will release its entire 10-year archive — nearly 500 episodes — for free across all podcast platforms this Sunday.

Why it matters: As the podcast landscape becomes more centralized among a few key subscription players, access to all podcast content has become limited. Freakonomics, one of the most popular podcasts in the world, wants to ensure that as many people as possible can listen to its content.

Details: Prior to the archive release, which coincides with the program's 10-year anniversary, only recent Freakonomics episodes have been available on all platforms, with the archives accessible only to users of the Stitcher podcast app.

  • While Freakonomics Radio is broadcast on more than 200 NPR stations, including 32 of the top 50 markets, the team is aiming to ensure its on-demand presence is just as accessible.

By the numbers: Freakonomics Radio began 10 years ago as a spin-off of Stephen Dubner's popular Freakonomics book series. Today, each new episode gets 2 million downloads. In 2020, the show saw more than 100 million downloads.

  • Freakonomics Radio has won many awards and reporting from the show has been cited by dozens of mainstream publications.

What's next: The archive opening coincides with an expansion of the Freakonomics Radio Network. Dubner launched the network last year with two new shows: "No Stupid Questions" with Dubner and MacArthur Genius-winning author Angela Duckworth and "People I (Mostly) Admire," with his Freakonomics co-author Steve Levitt.

  • Moving forward, Freakonomics Radio Network has hired digital media veteran Mark McClusky as editorial director to grow the show and network.
  • There are multiple new podcasts currently in development slated to debut in 2021.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
32 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trump blocks banks from limiting loans to gun and oil companies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Big banks are no longer allowed to reject business loan applicants because of the industry in which they operate, according to a new rule finalized on Thursday by the Trump administration.

Why it matters: Wall Street has curtailed its exposure to industries like guns, oil and private prisons, driven by both public and shareholder pressures. This new rule could reverse that trend.

Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former FDA commissioner: "Reliable drug supply is absolutely critical"

Axios' Caitlin Owens and former FDA commissioner Mark McClellan. Photo courtesy of Axios Events

Having a reliable supply of pharmaceutical drugs throughout America will be "absolutely critical" to boosting affordability in health care during the Biden administration, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Mark McClellan said at a virtual Axios Event on Friday.

The big picture: McClellan, who served under President George W. Bush, says drugs having limited supply and limited competition leads to elevated pricing. He considers drug supply to be a national security and public health issue.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Americans are still spending money

Source: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans spent more money at stores and restaurants in 2020 than they did in 2019 — even in the face of a devastating global pandemic that shut down broad sectors of the economy.

Why it matters: The monthly retail sales report this morning came in well below expectations, and showed consumer spending falling on a seasonally-adjusted basis. Total expenditures were still higher in December 2020 than they were a year previously, however.

