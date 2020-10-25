13 mins ago - World

France recalls ambassador to Turkey over Erdoğan's comments on Macron

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, in January. Photo: Emmanuele Contini/Getty Images

France is recalling its ambassador to Turkey after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron "needs mental treatment," officials told AFP Saturday.

Why it matters: The action by France is highly unusual. It comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two NATO allies. Erdoğan's comments were in response to Macron's reaction to the killing a French teacher who'd shown students cartoons of Islam's Prophet Mohammed with students during a classroom discussion.

  • Macron described the beheading in a Paris suburb earlier this month as an "Islamist terrorist attack" and defended the teaching of freedom of expression in the secular country.

What they're saying: "What can one say about a head of state who treats millions of members from different faith groups this way: first of all, have mental checks," Erdoğan said in a televised address in Kayseri in the Central Anatolia Region the overwhelmingly Muslim but secular country, per the Guardian.

  • "What’s the problem of the individual called Macron with Islam and with the Muslims? Macron needs mental treatment."

The other side: "President Erdoğan's comments are unacceptable," a French official said to AFP.

  • "Excess and rudeness are not a method. We demand that Erdoğan change the course of his policy because it is dangerous in every respect."

Of note: The two countries have also clashed in recent months on the conflict in Syria, the deadly clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region and an arms embargo on Libya.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Pence chief of staff Marc Short tests positive for coronavirus — COVID-19 looms over White House Halloween celebrations
  2. Health: Fauci says maybe we should mandate masks if people don't wear them — America was sick well before it ever got COVID-19
  3. World: Polish President Andrzej Duda tests positive for COVID-19.
Jonathan SwanMike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence chief of staff Marc Short tests positive for coronavirus

Marc Short with Katie Miller, Vice President Pence's communications director, in March. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times via Reuters

Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday and is quarantining, according to a White House statement.

Why it matters: Short is Pence's closest aide, and was one of the most powerful forces on the White House coronavirus task force.

Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - World

Opposition leader Leopoldo López flees Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo López outside the Spanish embassy in Caracas, in 2019. Photo: Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images

Leopoldo López, a former political prisoner and prominent Venezuelan opposition leader, has left the country, his Popular Will party confirmed in a statement Saturday.

Why it matters: He's been an influential force in the push to oust President Nicolás Maduro's regime and a mentor to opposition leader Juan Guaidó. He'd been in the Spanish ambassador's Caracas residence since escaping house arrest in April 2019 following a failed military uprising.

