Macron calls for unity against extremism after beheading of teacher

French President Emmanuel Macron speaking in front of a school on Oct. 16. Photo: Abdulmonam Eassa/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned what he described as an “Islamist terrorist attack” after a teacher was decapitated in a Paris suburb on Friday, AP reports.

What they're saying: “One of our compatriots was murdered today because he taught ... the freedom of expression, the freedom to believe or not believe,” Macron said, per AP. “We must stand all together as citizens."

  • Police fatally shot the suspected attacker after the beheading.

The big picture: French authorities said the teacher had discussed caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed with students, leading to complaints from parents. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the murder.

What they're saying: “Through one of its defenders, it is the Republic which has been struck in the heart by Islamist terrorism,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said Saturday, according to Reuters.

  • “In solidarity with its teachers, the State will react with the greatest firmness so that the Republic and its citizens live, free! We will never give up. Never.”

2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The industries that won’t recover without a vaccine

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Industries that were once expected to recover after the initial coronavirus lockdowns lifted are now unlikely to bounce back until a vaccine arrives.

Why it matters: In the absence of a widely-adopted vaccine, businesses in the entertainment, travel, restaurant and other industries are struggling to overcome consumer skepticism around indoor activities — even with new safety protocols in place.

3 hours ago - Health

Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

As a new wave of coronavirus cases hits the U.S. and Europe, governments are shifting away from total shutdowns toward more geographically targeted lockdowns to stifle the virus' spread.

Why it matters: Precision shutdowns can slow emerging outbreaks while lessening the overall economic impact of the response. But they risk a backlash from those who are targeted, and may not be strong enough to keep a highly contagious virus under control.

