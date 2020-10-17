French President Emmanuel Macron condemned what he described as an “Islamist terrorist attack” after a teacher was decapitated in a Paris suburb on Friday, AP reports.

What they're saying: “One of our compatriots was murdered today because he taught ... the freedom of expression, the freedom to believe or not believe,” Macron said, per AP. “We must stand all together as citizens."

Police fatally shot the suspected attacker after the beheading.

The big picture: French authorities said the teacher had discussed caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed with students, leading to complaints from parents. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the murder.

What they're saying: “Through one of its defenders, it is the Republic which has been struck in the heart by Islamist terrorism,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said Saturday, according to Reuters.