French told to eat more cheese as pandemic causes sales to plunge 60%

A Montpellier cheese store in the south of France on March 25. Photo: Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images

France's dairy industry issued an open letter on Tuesday urging people to eat more cheese as farmers face an overstock of 2,000 tons of the product, as coronavirus restrictions were relaxed following eight weeks of lockdown this week.

Why it matters: Lockdowns have caused a surplus of food in several countries. France has seen sales plummeted nearly 60% since the pandemic began. In neighboring Belgium, people are being urged to eat the national dish of fries twice a week as the potato industry faces a possible loss of $135.5 million. Meanwhile, Canada has been hit by a surplus of cheese and fries, with some 200 million pounds of potatoes "stuck in storage" and demand for cheese has taking a "significant downturn," the National Post reports.

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil reported Tuesday a record 881 people had died from the novel coronavirus in 24 hours — taking the country's total to 12,600 and making it the world’s sixth worst-hit country for COVID-19 deaths, per Johns Hopkins.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.2 million people and killed 291,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 232,000).

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep Lago/AFP, Alfredo Estrella/ AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 4,262,051 — Total deaths: 291,961 — Total recoveries — 1,493,450Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 a.m. ET: 1,369,484 — Total deaths: 82,339 — Total recoveries — 230,287 — Total tested: 9,637,930Map.
  3. Business: Grocery staples in the U.S. cost more in April than in almost 50 years — The crisis exposes the ugly ways essential low-wage workers are treatedStudy projects over 100,000 small businesses are permanently closed.
  4. Public health: Fauci testifies there will "without a doubt" be more deaths from coronavirus if U.S. doesn't have adequate testing by the fall, and "really serious consequences" if states reopen too fast.
  5. World: Wuhan orders residents be tested for coronavirus — Russia reports most coronavirus cases outside the U.S.
  6. Federal government: Treasury Department reports a record federal monthly deficit of $737.9 billion for April.
  7. Tech: Coronavirus puts new stresses on Facebook's content review systems.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

As NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned during Senate testimony Tuesday that "consequences could be really serious" for states and cities that reopen without meeting federal guidelines, the U.S. novel coronavirus death toll continued to climb.

By the numbers: The virus has killed more than 82,300 people in the U.S. and over 1.3 million have tested positive for the virus. More than 230,200 have recovered and over 9.6 million tests have been conducted as of Tuesday night.

