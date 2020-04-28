19 mins ago - Economy & Business

Belgians told to eat fries twice a week due to frozen potato surplus

Marisa Fernandez

A mound of french fries in Antwerp in happier times. Photo: Barrie Fanton/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of potatoes are at risk unless Belgians eat more french fries during the coronavirus crisis, Romain Cools, the secretary-general of the country's potato industry group, told CNBC.

The big picture: Frozen potatoes account for 75% of Belgium's potato processing capacity, and demand has been crushed with restaurants shuttered and freezers filled up.

By the numbers: Belgium's industry faces a possible loss of $135.5 million, if hundreds of tons of surplus potatoes aren't eaten by this year, AP reports.

"We're working with supermarkets to see whether we can launch a campaign asking Belgians to do something for the sector by eating fries — especially frozen fries — twice a week."
— Cools told CNBC

The big picture: Belgium is set to lift most of its stay-at-home order for 11.5 million Belgians as soon as Saturday. But, no date has yet been established for restaurants and frites stands to reopen.

  • In the meantime, businesses are organizing shipments to food banks and exports to Central Europe and Africa.

Sara Fischer

Academy says streamed films eligible for Oscars until theaters reopen

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Films won't need to be released in theaters to qualify or win an Oscar next year, according to new rules announced Tuesday evening by the the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Why it matters: Movie studios are required to debut their films in a physical theater in Los Angeles County for at least seven days in order to qualify for the Oscars, but the Academy says it's temporarily changing its rules as most movie theaters remain shuttered across the country due to the coronavirus.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,098,391 — Total deaths: 216,160 — Total recoveries — 921,199Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,008,066 — Total deaths: 58,126 — Total recoveries — 115,003 — Total tested: 5,628,374Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June.
  4. Congress: McConnell privately rejects idea of adding major infrastructure investment to coronavirus stimulus — House cancels plan to return from recess next week due to safety concerns.
  5. Trump administration: Trump plans to order meat processing plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act — Pence flouts face mask policy while visiting Mayo Clinic.
  6. 😴 1 sleep thing: The coronavirus is invading our dreams and sabotaging our sleep.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Fadel Allassan

Fauci: Everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June

Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that every American who needs a coronavirus test should be able to get one by the end of May or beginning of June.

Why it matters: Testing increased last week after hitting a plateau, but is still not close to the level needed to safely reopen the country. The White House unveiled a plan on Monday that lays out how the administration plans to work with state governments and the private sector to expand testing.

