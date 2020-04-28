Belgians told to eat fries twice a week due to frozen potato surplus
A mound of french fries in Antwerp in happier times. Photo: Barrie Fanton/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Hundreds of thousands of pounds of potatoes are at risk unless Belgians eat more french fries during the coronavirus crisis, Romain Cools, the secretary-general of the country's potato industry group, told CNBC.
The big picture: Frozen potatoes account for 75% of Belgium's potato processing capacity, and demand has been crushed with restaurants shuttered and freezers filled up.
By the numbers: Belgium's industry faces a possible loss of $135.5 million, if hundreds of tons of surplus potatoes aren't eaten by this year, AP reports.
"We're working with supermarkets to see whether we can launch a campaign asking Belgians to do something for the sector by eating fries — especially frozen fries — twice a week."— Cools told CNBC
The big picture: Belgium is set to lift most of its stay-at-home order for 11.5 million Belgians as soon as Saturday. But, no date has yet been established for restaurants and frites stands to reopen.
- In the meantime, businesses are organizing shipments to food banks and exports to Central Europe and Africa.
