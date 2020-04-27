1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus breaks the food supply chain

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's food supply chain is in trouble because of coronavirus outbreaks in rural meatpacking plant communities.

Why it matters: For consumers, this means less meat at the grocery store. For many farmers, this means the prospect of financial ruin. For many animals, this means euthanasia instead of slaughter.

The big picture: Plants in more than a dozen states have closed in recent weeks, spanning beef, pork, poultry and fish.

  • Many more plants are struggling to remain open despite significant outbreaks.
  • More than 25% of U.S. pork production is now offline because of plant closures, WashPost reports, citing industry analysts.
  • Tyson Foods described this as a "breaking" of the food supply chain, warning on Sunday that millions of animals will need to be killed without being turned into food.

Between the lines: There's also an enormous human toll taking place at these plants.

  • “It is not going to be easy to get workers six feet apart,” William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases, told the N.Y. Times. “If you space people out, you reduce productivity.”

What's next: House Agriculture Chair Collin Peterson told CNN today that he predicts shortages of pork as soon as next week.

  • Peterson estimated that 60,000–70,000 pigs a day will need to be euthanized.
  • If things don't turn around fast, "we are going to see multi­generational, longstanding [hog] farms not get through this financially," Minnesota hog farmer Greg Boerboom told the Star Tribune.

The bottom line: America's farmers have long feared that everyday citizens were clueless about how their food gets made.

  • Unfortunately, it appears that this education is now happening in a flash.

Dave Lawler

By the numbers: Military spending around the world

Reproduced from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute; Note: China and Saudi Arabia's spending is estimated; Chart: Axios Visuals

Global military spending climbed in 2019 for the fifth consecutive year to a new high of $1.9 trillion, or 2.2% of global GDP, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Breaking it down: The U.S. spent nearly three times as much as China and 10 times as much as any other country on Earth.

Alayna Treene

White House unveils coronavirus testing plan

Photo: Doug MIlls/The New York Times via Getty Images

President Trump unveiled two new documents at Monday's coronavirus press briefing — a coronavirus "testing overview" and "testing blueprint" — that lay out how the administration plans to work with state governments and the private sector to expand testing, viewed as critical to reopening the economy.

Why it matters: Governors have urged the federal government to be more involved in expanding testing and coordinating a national strategy, but it’s unclear whether these new documents will allay their concerns.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 3,029,452 — Total deaths: 210,374 — Total recoveries — 885,975Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 983,848 — Total deaths: 55,735 — Total recoveries — 110,492 — Total tested: 5,434,943Map.
  3. States update: Colorado and Nevada join Western states in coronavirus reopening pact — Texas governor to allow stay-at-home order to expire on April 30.
  4. Business update: Volume of loan applications doubles in second round of PPP.
  5. 2020 update: Mike Bloomberg agrees to pay for fired campaign staffers' health care amid coronavirus crisis — New York cancels Democratic presidential primary, angering Sanders supporters.
  6. 🏀 NBA latest: The league is planning to allow players to take part in limited practice sessions on May 8 in cities that have lifted some of their restrictions.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

