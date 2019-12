The big picture: Napolitano said House Democrats have evidence to impeach the president for bribery, election law violation, obstruction of justice and witness interference. He added that they may also have evidence that Trump lied under oath in written answers to former special counsel Robert Mueller about his conversations with Roger Stone regarding WikiLeaks.

Yes, but: Though he believes there is grounds for impeachment, Napolitano said it is unlikely that the Senate Republicans will remove Trump from office. He said the evidence of bribery is strong enough for impeachment but not enough to convict the president in a court of law.

And though he believes the Mueller report found that Trump obstructed justice, Napolitano said American presidents violating the law is the norm rather than the exception.

"No American president in the post–Woodrow Wilson era has stayed within the confines of the Constitution," Napolitano said on the podcast. "That power stays in the presidency. So Donald Trump actually has more authority than Barack Obama did, who had more authority than George W. Bush did, etc."

