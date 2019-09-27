Stories

Fox News’ Chris Wallace says whistleblower complaint is “serious”

Fox News' Chris Wallace criticized Trump defenders on Friday, saying that their spin on the whistleblower complaint is "deeply misleading" to the public.

Why it matters: President Trump alleged without evidence Friday that the whistleblower obtained their "second-hand information" from a "leaker" or "partisan operative." He has also referred to the whistleblower as a "political hack."

Wallace: "I'm not saying therefore there's a hot, solid case and the president should be impeached. I'm not saying that, but what is clear from reading the complaint is that it is a serious allegation. A lot has been proven to be born out already."

  • "The whistleblower lays out a blueprint for talking to various officials in the White House, various officials in the State Department. And to dismiss this as a political hack, it seems to me to be an effort by the president's defenders to make nothing out of something. And there is something here."

