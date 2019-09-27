Why it matters: President Trump alleged without evidence Friday that the whistleblower obtained their "second-hand information" from a "leaker" or "partisan operative." He has also referred to the whistleblower as a "political hack."

Wallace: "I'm not saying therefore there's a hot, solid case and the president should be impeached. I'm not saying that, but what is clear from reading the complaint is that it is a serious allegation. A lot has been proven to be born out already."

"The whistleblower lays out a blueprint for talking to various officials in the White House, various officials in the State Department. And to dismiss this as a political hack, it seems to me to be an effort by the president's defenders to make nothing out of something. And there is something here."

