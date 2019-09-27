300+ former national security officials condemn Trump-Ukraine actions

More than 300 former national security officials have signed a letter supporting the impeachment inquiry into President Trump on allegations he pressured Ukraine.
"President Trump appears to have leveraged the authority and the resources of the highest office in the land to invite additional foreign interference into our democratic processes. That would constitute an unconscionable abuse of power. It also would represent an effort to subordinate America's national interests — and those of our closes allies and partners — to the President's personal political interest."— Letter from the National Security Action