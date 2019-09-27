Reality check: During his testimony before Congress, acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire defended the whistleblower's process and said they "did the right thing" by reporting their concerns via legally established methods. Maguire added that he believes the whistleblower "followed the law every step of the way."

Worth noting: Despite Trump's claim that the information in the whistleblower's complaint was "inaccurate" because the whistleblower was not a direct witness to his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the other allegations, their complaint's description of the call, which was based on information from multiple White House officials, aligns with the memo released by the White House.

