Injured Fox News journalist transported out of Ukraine

Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall, who was injured outside of Kyiv on Monday, has been transported out of Ukraine, according to a memo from CEO Suzanne Scott obtained by Axios.

Driving the news: Hall was hospitalized in Ukraine due to injuries he suffered while newsgathering. Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who was working with the network, were killed while traveling alongside him.

What they're saying: "Ben is alert and in good spirits. He is being treated with the best possible care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family," Scott wrote in the memo.