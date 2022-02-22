Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID vaccine saved his life
Neil Cavuto revealed during his return to hosting his show on Fox Business Network Monday that his weeks-long broadcasting absence was due to him being hospitalized with "COVID pneumonia."
What he's saying: "It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch-and-go," said the host of "Cavuto Coast to Coast," who is fully vaccinated but immunocompromised. "Let me be clear: Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn't be here."
- "Because I've had cancer and right now I have Multiple Sclerosis, I'm among the vulnerable three percenters or so of the population that cannot sustain the full benefits of a vaccine," he added.
- Cavuto noted that his second coronavirus infection was "far more serious" than his first one last year.
The big picture: The Fox News network, which owns Fox Business, has been criticized for views expressed by some personalities who've been accused of spreading pandemic misinformation, notably Tucker Carlson.
- Former Fox executive Preston Padden last year accused the company of causing the "unnecessary deaths of many Americans" by "fueling" COVID-19 vaccine hesitation and "disparaging the wearing" of masks.
Yes, but: Several Fox hosts have advocated for viewers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, including Sean Hannity.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with more comment from Cavuto and further context.