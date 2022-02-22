Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID vaccine saved his life

Neil Cavuto revealed during his return to hosting his show on Fox Business Network Monday that his weeks-long broadcasting absence was due to him being hospitalized with "COVID pneumonia."

What he's saying: "It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch-and-go," said the host of "Cavuto Coast to Coast," who is fully vaccinated but immunocompromised. "Let me be clear: Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn't be here."

"Because I've had cancer and right now I have Multiple Sclerosis, I'm among the vulnerable three percenters or so of the population that cannot sustain the full benefits of a vaccine," he added.

Cavuto noted that his second coronavirus infection was "far more serious" than his first one last year.

The big picture: The Fox News network, which owns Fox Business, has been criticized for views expressed by some personalities who've been accused of spreading pandemic misinformation, notably Tucker Carlson.

Former Fox executive Preston Padden last year accused the company of causing the "unnecessary deaths of many Americans" by "fueling" COVID-19 vaccine hesitation and "disparaging the wearing" of masks.

Yes, but: Several Fox hosts have advocated for viewers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, including Sean Hannity.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more comment from Cavuto and further context.