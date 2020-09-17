1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Facebook, Instagram attach "false information" stamp to Tucker Carlson coronavirus clip

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Facebook and Instagram have placed a ”False Information” label on a post from the Fox News show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in which Carlson interviews Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist, who has previously claimed the coronavirus "is not from nature," on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Facebook has made headlines in recent months for taking increasing action on posts from politicians and political groups containing misinformation. It's added fewer labels to high-profile media companies, which is what makes this label noteworthy.

  • Intelligence agencies have been hesitant to link COVID-19 to a single lab, and many scientists agree it originated as a bat virus before spreading to humans, The New York Times writes.

The big picture: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has pushed back against the notion that the platform is a right-wing echo chamber, but concedes that partisan content does lead to higher levels on engagement. Misinformation often plays into partisan narratives for this reason.

Facebook has taken increased action against posts containing misinformation about COVID-19, under pressure to address the misinformation on its platform. 

  • The social media giant has provided fact-checking resources to add warning labels to posts it thinks may contain coronavirus misinformation to provide users with more context about the virus.
  • Facebook said in August that between April and June, it removed 7 million posts cited for misinformation about the pandemic and added labels to 98 million posts that were deemed false by fact-checkers, but not as harmful to warrant bans. 

What they're saying: “Facebook is working hard to make sure you’re unable to see our latest post regarding a coronavirus whistleblower," Carlson posted. "They don’t want you sharing the video, and they are limiting the number of people who can view it. This is censorship, and we will be addressing it on our show tonight at 8 pm ET on Fox News."

Worth noting: Twitter has suspended Yan's account, but did not find that a similar post from Fox News of the clip violated its misinformation policies, per the Times.

Go deeper

Ashley Gold
16 hours ago - Technology

Exclusive: False fire rumors keep spreading on Facebook despite ban

A burned car is seen by the Oak Park Motel east of Salem, Oregon on September 13, 2020. Photo: Rob Schumacher / Pool / AFP via Getty Images

Conspiracy theories about the origin of fires in Oregon are still spreading through private Facebook groups days after the social media giant announced it would remove the false claims, according to research from the German Marshall Fund of the United States shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: Facebook's efforts to control misinformation on its vast platform continue to lag behind the spread of rumors and conspiracy theories about life-and-death crises, and researchers are urging earlier and stronger action, especially as the election gets closer and the coronavirus continues to rage in the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
16 hours ago - Health

Exclusive: First full at-home COVID-19 test

The Gauss/Cellex rapid at-home COVID-19 test. Credit: Gauss

Gauss, a computer vision startup, and Cellex, a biotech company that works on diagnostics, are announcing the first rapid COVID-19 test that can be fully performed by people at home without involving a laboratory.

Why it matters: Experts agree that the U.S. still needs far more widespread testing to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. An antigen test that could be performed and provide results rapidly at home could help reduce testing delays and allow people to quickly find out whether they need to isolate because of a COVID-19 infection.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

Top HHS spokesperson takes leave of absence after accusing scientists of "sedition"

Michael Caputo in Washington, D.C. in May 2018. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Michael Caputo is taking a 60 day leave of absence "to focus on his health and the well-being of his family," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Caputo baselessly accused career scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a Facebook livestream on Sunday of gathering a "resistance unit" for "sedition" against President Trump, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. He apologized to staff on Tuesday, according to Politico.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow