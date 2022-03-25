Skip to main content
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigns after conviction

Andrew Solender
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters at the Capitol
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry speaks to reporters at the Capitol in 2013. Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned his House seat on Saturday after he was convicted of three felonies earlier this week.

Why it matters: The resignation marks the end of Fortenberry's nearly two decades in Congress, and comes after both party leaders in the House called on him to step down.

Driving the news: Fortenberry told his House colleagues in a letter that his resignation is effective March 31.

  • "Due to the difficulties of my current circumstances, I can no longer effectively serve," he wrote.
  • The letter includes a poem from Mother Teresa, which reads in part, "People are often unreasonable, illogical, and self-centered. Forgive them anyway."

The backdrop: A federal jury in California found Fortenberry guilty of two counts of making false statements and one count of concealing information.

  • Fortenberry lied in two interviews with FBI agents about $30,000 in illegal campaign donations he received from Nigerian Lebanese billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, prosecutors said.
  • Fortenberry and his attorneys argued the prosecution was politically motivated and that Fortenberry misremembered details of a call with an associate who informed him of the illegal donations.
  • Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

What they’re saying: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking at a GOP retreat in Florida on Friday, said Fortenberry “had his day in court” and should make his appeal as a “private citizen.”

  • “I think when someone's convicted, it's time to resign,” he said at a press conference, adding that he planned to speak with Fortenberry later in the day.
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi followed suit in a statement in which she said Fortenberry “must resign from the House.”
  • “Congressman Fortenberry’s conviction represents a breach of the public trust and confidence in his ability to serve. No one is above the law.”

Editor's note: This story and headline have been updated to reflect Fortenberry's resignation.

