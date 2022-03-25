GOP congressman convicted for lying to federal agents

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) on Thursday was convicted for lying to federal investigators about illegal donations to his campaign, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The verdict marks a stunning fall from grace for Fortenberry, who is likely to resign or be expelled from the House after serving for nearly two decades in Congress.

Fortenberry gave up his seat on the House Appropriations Committee after he was indicted in October, in accordance with GOP conference rules.

Driving the news: A federal jury in California found Fortenberry guilty of three felonies: two counts of making false statements and one count of falsifying and concealing materials.

Prosecutors accused Fortenberry of repeatedly lying to FBI agents about $30,000 in illegal contributions from Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire Gilbert Chagoury.

According to the Justice Department, Fortenberry was informed by an associate of the money's illicit origins but did not amend his federal election filings and later denied any wrongdoing in two interviews with the FBI.

The other side: Fortenberry has publicly defended himself and sought to portray the indictment as politically motivated.