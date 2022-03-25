House leaders call for Fortenberry to resign after conviction

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Democratic and Republican party leaders in the House on Friday said that Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) should resign his seat after he was convicted of three felonies.

Why it matters: The calls, just one day after Fortenberry‘s conviction, represent a swift effort by congressional leadership to purge the nine-term congressman even as he vows to contest the verdict.

“This appeal starts immediately,” Fortenberry told reporters after the verdict, citing “concerns about the fairness of the process.”

Driving the news: A federal jury in California found Fortenberry guilty of two counts of making false statements and one count of concealing information.

Fortenberry lied in two interviews with FBI agents about $30,000 in illegal campaign donations he received from Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, prosecutors said.

Fortenberry and his attorneys argued the prosecution was politically motivated, and that he misremembered details of a call with an associate who informed him of the illegal donations.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

What they’re saying: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking at a GOP retreat in Florida, said Fortenberry “had his day in court” and should make his appeal as a “private citizen.”

“I think when someone's convicted, it's time to resign,” he said at the Friday morning press conference, adding that he planned to speak with Fortenberry later in the day.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi followed suit in a statement in which she said Fortenberry “must resign from the House.”

“Congressman Fortenberry’s conviction represents a breach of the public trust and confidence in his ability to serve. No one is above the law.”

Fortenberry spokesperson Chad Kolton told Axios that the congressman was "spending time with his family right now. That's what's most important today" in response to a request for comment.