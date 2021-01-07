Former President George W. Bush on Wednesday condemned the "reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election" as he slammed the "sickening and heartbreaking sight" of rioters storming the U.S. Capitol.

What he's saying: "This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic," Bush said in a statement. "The violent assault on the Capitol —and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress — was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes. Insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation."