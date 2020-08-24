1 hour ago - Health

Florida judge strikes down order to reopen schools for in-person classes

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at Florida State University on Aug. 11. Photo: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

A Florida judge on Monday struck down an emergency order from the Florida Department of Education that would have required all schools to reopen for in-person learning this month, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Why it matters: Leon County Judge Charles Dodson ruled that Florida had "essentially ignored the requirement of school safety" in pushing to reopen schools and that the state's order overrode school boards' constitutional authority to make decisions for their school systems, per the Times.

What he's saying: "The districts have no meaningful alternative," Dodson wrote, according to the Times. "If an individual school district chooses safety, that is, delaying the start of schools until it individually determines it is safe to do so for its county, it risks losing state funding, even though every student is being taught.”

  • "An injunction in this case will allow local school boards to make safety determinations for the reopening of schools without financial penalty. This is what the local school boards were elected to do.”

The backdrop: The Florida Education Association and Orange County had filed lawsuits against the state in response to the July 6 emergency order.

  • Florida's confirmed coronavirus cases exceeded 600,000 on Sunday, but new infections fell on Monday to their lowest single-day total since June, according to the state's health department.

The other side: "Clearly the FEA hasn’t read nor understands the Florida Department of Education’s guidance, the Emergency Order No. 2020-EO-06, or Florida law," Taryn Fenske, communications director for the Florida Department of Education, emailed Axios in a statement in July, when the lawsuit was first announced.

  • "This E.O. did not order any new directives regarding the requirements of schools to be open, it simply created new innovative options for families to have the CHOICE to decide what works best for the health and safety of their student and family," Fenske said.

What's next: Florida is expected to appeal the ruling, per the Times.

The Florida Department of Education and Miami-Dade County mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Florida surpasses 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Emergency at Coral Gables Hospital near Miami on July 30. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Florida's confirmed coronavirus cases exceeded 600,000 on Sunday, the state's health department data shows.

Why it matters: Florida joins California as the only two states to surpass this milestone. Texas, which is reporting the third-most confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is not far behind, according to state figures and Johns Hopkins data. Florida has added over 100,000 cases since Aug. 5.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

President Trump will hold a news conference on Sunday at 6 p.m. to announce a "major therapeutic breakthrough" on COVID-19 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted, without elaborating further.

The big picture: McEnany's announcement Saturday came hours after Trump baselessly accused the Food and Drug Administration — which he likened to the "deep state, or whoever" — of making it harder for drug companies to distribute coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday New Zealand's coronavirus restrictions will remain in place until at least next week, when wearing face masks will become mandatory on public transport.

Zoom in: NZ is grappling with a growing cluster of COVID-19 infections nearly two weeks after the virus returned to the country. Ardern said the restrictions that have seen schools and in-person business close in NZ's most populous city, Auckland, and other lesser implemented elsewhere would be extended to 11.59pm next Sunday.

