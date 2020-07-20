31 mins ago - Health

Florida sets the stage for school and government confrontations

Ron DeSantis. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Florida is shaping up as America's bellwether on reopening schools, with teachers unions suing the state on Monday.

Why it matters: The state is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., home to five of America's 10 biggest school districts and governed by an ally of President Trump.

Driving the news: The Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez over a July 6 emergency order that would require all schools to reopen for in-person in August.

  • The lawsuit, which could be the first of its kind, accused DeSantis "of violating a Florida law requiring that schools be 'safe' and 'secure'" and asked for districts and local officials to have control over reopenings, according to the N.Y. Times.
  • “Gov. DeSantis needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one,” the union's president said in a statement.
  • The governor's office did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment, and the mayor's office said it would not comment on pending litigation.

The big picture: Schools open next month, and parents in most districts are facing the difficult limbo of playing full-time provider and full-time teacher to their families for an uncertain duration.

  • That's for the parents who can work from home — many others don't have that ability.

Between the lines: The FEA's national affiliate union, the American Federation of Teachers, also said Monday that 1.4 million public school jobs are at risk without more stimulus.

  • The AFT's report identifies a $93.5 billion funding gap in PreK-12 education and $45 billion in shortfalls in higher education funding, Axios' Fadel Allassan notes.
  • Another $116.5 billion would be needed for equipment to prevent virus spread.

The bottom line: The next 30 days could be one of the most contentious periods in public education in decades.

9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

AFT warns 1.4 million public education jobs are at risk

Children in elementary school wearing masks enter a classroom with desks spaced apart as per coronavirus guidelines during summer school sessions in Monterey Park, Calif. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

The American Federation of Teachers on Monday warned Congress that 1.4 million public education jobs could be at risk if it doesn't move to prioritize funding for state and local governments in its next coronavirus stimulus package.

Why it matters: The call from the nation's second-largest largest teachers' union comes as Congress is set to begin negotiations on its "phase 4" coronavirus relief package — and there's no clear consensus between Democrats and Republicans regarding the inclusion of state and local relief in that bill.

Dave Lawler
Jul 19, 2020 - World

Europe's lessons on reopening schools

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

American parents and policymakers hoping for a safe return to schools in the fall have been looking to Europe, where several countries reopened as early as April without a subsequent spike in cases.

Why it matters: There’s a growing body of evidence suggesting that schools can operate safely, at least under certain circumstances. But no country that closed schools has attempted to reopen them with outbreaks still raging as they are across much of America.

Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 14,608,517 — Total deaths: 608,487 — Total recoveries — 8,201,516Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,804,907 — Total deaths: 140,828 — Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 45,734,327Map.
  3. Politics: Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable" — Trump tweets photo wearing mask, says he'll bring back daily virus briefings.
  4. Education: Florida sets the stage for school and government confrontations as teachers unions sue DeSantis.
  5. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
