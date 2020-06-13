1 hour ago - Health

Ousted Florida health dept. data scientist creates coronavirus tracker

Beachgoers in Miami on June 10. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

A former data scientist at Florida's Department of Health who helped design the state's coronavirus tracker has created a virus dashboard after being fired from her position in May, the Washington Post reports.

Where it stands: Rebekah Jones' tracker counts over 7,500 more coronavirus cases in Florida than the state health department's official dashboard, which matches data from Johns Hopkins. Axios uses data from Johns Hopkins and the COVID Tracking Project as its standard for tracking the virus.

Catch up quick: Jones says that a top official told her to "manipulate" data to encourage public support for the state's reopening plan in rural counties, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

  • Jones told the Times that she was reassigned on May 5, after objecting to the removal of data on Floridians who tested positive for the virus. The order came from the Division of Disease Control and Health Protection director, per the Times.
  • Jones claims that she was asked specifically to delete data that showed some residents had tested positive for the virus as early as January, the Post reports.

What they're saying: “I wanted to build an application that delivered data and helped people get tested and helped them get resources that they need from their community,” Jones told the Post. “And that’s what I ended up building with this new dashboard.”

  • The Florida Health Ddeepartment has called Jones' initial allegations of data manipulation "patently false." A department spokesman said that the January dates Jones referenced "could also represent the first day someone came into contact with an infected person or went to a place where she may have contracted the virus," in a statement to the Post.
  • A spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told the Miami Herald in May that Jones was removed from her position for “a repeated course of insubordination," which included modifying the department's COVID-19 dashboard.

Axios
Updated Jun 12, 2020 - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Vietnam could be a rare success story amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to rapid contact tracing, early quarantine efforts starting in February, and accessible information quickly given to citizens via text message.

By the numbers: Over 7.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, per Johns Hopkins. More than 420,000 people have died and over 3.5 million have recovered from the virus.

Orion Rummler
Updated 20 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus curve rises in Florida and Texas

Customers sit outside on the patio at Eight Row Flint in Houston, Texas, on May 22. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Florida reported the most new coronavirus infections in one day on Friday, while Texas reached the same milestone on Thursday, according to state health department and Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: Both states have continued to ease lockdown restrictions despite the rising infection rates. Florida entered its second phase of reopening last Friday, and Texas is well into its third phase, as both states allow most or all businesses to admit half as many people as they typically would.

Orion Rummler
20 hours ago - Health

Brazil reports most coronavirus deaths outside of U.S.

A newly cleared graveyard in the Nossa Senhora Aperecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, on June 12. Photo: Michael Dantas/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil has surpassed the United Kingdom to report the most novel coronavirus deaths outside of the U.S., as of Friday evening, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: The country has reported more than 136,000 new infections since Monday. Early lapses in tracking and testing led to severely undercounted death tolls as early as April, with Brazil emerging as an epicenter of the virus in Latin America.

