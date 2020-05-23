19 mins ago - Health

Former Florida health dept. employee says official asked her to manipulate coronavirus data

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a roundtable with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. DeSantis defended Jones' ouster at the event. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A former employee at Florida's health department says that a top official told her to "manipulate" data to encourage public support for the state's reopening plan in rural counties, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Driving the news: Rebekah Jones, who helped design Florida's coronavirus data tracker, was fired from her position this week after what she says was a dispute over how much information about infections and deaths should be made public, per the AP.

  • Emails obtained by the Times show the department's I.T. director instructed Jones to remove data on Floridians who tested positive for the virus on May 4. The order apparently came from the Division of Disease Control and Health Protection director.
  • Jones told the Times that she was reassigned on May 5, after objecting to the removal.

What they're saying: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended Jones' ouster at a Wednesday roundtable with Vice President Mike Pence, saying that it was a "nonissue," NPR reports.

The other side: “It is patently false to say that the Department of Health has manipulated any data,” Shamarial Roberson, the state's Deputy Secretary for Health, told the Times in a statement.

  • A spokeswoman for DeSantis told the Miami Herald that Jones was removed from her position for “a repeated course of insubordination," which included modifying the department's COVID-19 dashboard.
  • Jones did not specify to the Times what data had been manipulated or how she was asked to change it. She told the Times that she did not know the identity of the outside vendor that supplied the data.

Where it stands: Florida is reporting just over 50,000 COVID-19 cases, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 2,200 people have died from the virus, per the state health department.

  • The state began its first phase of reopening the first week of May — while Jones was reportedly instructed to remove coronavirus data.
  • Restaurants in Florida began allowing indoor seating with no more than 50% capacity earlier this week, along with stores, gyms and museums.

Brazil added more than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus to its official count on Friday, tallying the most cases worldwide outside of the U.S. (over 330,890) and exceeding Russia's reported cases on Friday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 338,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5.1 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 13 million tests).

Illinois remains closed as some residents visit neighboring states with looser restrictions

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Many Illinois residents are traveling to the five neighboring states that have eased or removed coronavirus restrictions, as Gov. J.B. Pritzker has extended most stay-at-home orders through the end of May, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Pritzker warned, “People who are traveling across the border and ... gathering in large groups and who are going into restaurants or bars ... will asymptomatically come back to Illinois and spread it."

Daily coronavirus deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on May 21. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

84 people died in New York state from the coronavirus on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

Why it matters: This is the first time that less than 100 people have died from the virus in one day in New York since late March, Cuomo said. The state —particularly New York City — has been an epicenter of the virus in the U.S., and is still reporting the most cases in the country, per Johns Hopkins data.

