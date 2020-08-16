Cruise ship passengers were tested for the coronavirus on Sunday before setting sail for what is believed to be the first Mediterranean cruise since Italy's lockdown, AP reports.

Why it matters: Cruise ships were the source of some of the first coronavirus outbreaks in the world due to the high population density and close quarters that passengers live in. Over 600 passengers on the Diamond Princess were infected with the virus in February.

Any passenger who tests positive or has a fever won't be allowed to board. All guests must wear face masks in elevators and other areas where social distancing isn't possible.

Italy, which was one of the worst-hit countries in the world, has been reporting around 500 new cases and fewer than 10 deaths per day over the past couple weeks, though infections have started to tick up again slightly as Europe loosens its restrictions.

