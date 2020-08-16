44 mins ago - Health

Passengers tested ahead of Italy's first Mediterranean cruise since lockdown

Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Cruise ship passengers were tested for the coronavirus on Sunday before setting sail for what is believed to be the first Mediterranean cruise since Italy's lockdown, AP reports.

Why it matters: Cruise ships were the source of some of the first coronavirus outbreaks in the world due to the high population density and close quarters that passengers live in. Over 600 passengers on the Diamond Princess were infected with the virus in February.

  • Any passenger who tests positive or has a fever won't be allowed to board. All guests must wear face masks in elevators and other areas where social distancing isn't possible.
  • Italy, which was one of the worst-hit countries in the world, has been reporting around 500 new cases and fewer than 10 deaths per day over the past couple weeks, though infections have started to tick up again slightly as Europe loosens its restrictions.

Go deeper: Europe's CDC recommends new virus restrictions amid "true resurgence in cases"

Updated 15 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Almost 170,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins University data.

By the numbers: The U.S. has reported more cases (almost 5.4 million) and deaths from the novel coronavirus than any other country, according to Johns Hopkins

Updated 15 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea's health ministry vowed to file a complaint against the leader of religious sect the Sarang Jeil Church — which is linked to 107 of the country's 279 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, per Reuters.

By the numbers: Over 771,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus globally and almost 21.5 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins University data. More than 13.4 million have recovered from the virus.

Dave Lawler
10 hours ago - World

The U.S. is far behind other rich countries in coronavirus response

Data: WHO; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Over the past several weeks, the coronavirus has killed Americans at six times the average rate in other rich countries. And we’re recording about eight times more infections.

Why it matters: The virus burned through the rich world like wildfire in the spring, but this new data confirms that the U.S. is one of very few wealthy countries that have failed to suppress it since then.

