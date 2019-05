Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's "fetal heartbeat" abortion ban, the 4th of its kind in the U.S., has sparked a slow-moving protest of filmmakers in a state known for its heavy hand in the film industry.

What's new: Emmy-award-winning director Reed Morano canceled a scouting trip to Georgia this week in response to the abortion ban. Morano's upcoming Amazon show "The Power" is the first program to pull the plug on filming in Georgia.