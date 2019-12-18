Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA agree to merger

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-maker PSA Group of France have agreed on a binding merger in a $50 billion deal, the companies said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Why it matters: The merger would lead to the creation of the world’s fourth-largest automaker by volume and third largest by revenue, with annual sales of 8.7 million units and combined revenues of nearly €170 billion, according to the statement.

Go deeper: Another marriage scuttled, Fiat Chrysler forges ahead