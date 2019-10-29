Report: Fiat Chrysler in talks to merge with Peugeot-owner PSA

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-maker PSA Group of France are in discussions to potentially move forward with a merger that could be worth $50 billion, the Wall Street Journal first reported.

The big picture: Last May, Fiat Chrysler submitted a proposal for a 50-50 merger with Renault, but the deal couldn't get off the ground without the French government's approval, a major shareholder of the automaker, CNBC notes. However, the new talks between Fiat and Peugeot are fluid and a final deal may not even be reached.