Another marriage scuttled, Fiat Chrysler forges ahead

This week's abrupt end to merger talks between Fiat Chrysler and Renault might be cause for panic as other carmakers pair off to try to deliver the next generation of autos. But given how quickly Fiat Chrysler (FCA) bailed out of the deal when it hit a political snag, the company doesn't seem particularly desperate.
The big picture: The cost of developing electric and autonomous vehicles is daunting, it's true, but a full-fledged merger isn't the only way to share the burden. In the seismic shift toward Autos 2.0, the smart play could be simply keeping your options open.