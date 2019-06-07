Another marriage scuttled, Fiat Chrysler forges ahead

Driving the news: In a surprise announcement Wednesday evening, FCA withdrew its offer to merge with Renault, scuttling a deal to create the world's third-biggest automaker just two weeks after it was announced.

FCA Chairman John Elkann is said to have lost patience with delays sought by the French government, which owns 15% of Renault and wanted time to confirm that its longtime alliance partner, Nissan, would support the deal.

Bloomberg offered an excellent tick-tock with details on the shocking collapse.

“It’s as important to walk away from the table as it is to sit down,” FCA's former CEO Sergio Marchionne once said, per Bloomberg, advice Elkann appears to have abided.

Flashback: Marchionne long advocated for industry consolidation, arguing global scale was the only way to offset what he saw as a wasteful duplication of engineering efforts.

He wooed GM for months, and also talked to Ford, Volkswagen and several Chinese car companies.

But disruption is coming fast: 100-year-old carmakers are now competing with tech giants and Silicon Valley startups, creating new risks — but also new opportunities for cross-pollination.

Fiat Chrysler has done a decent job so far leveraging such arrangements, Gartner mobility analyst Mike Ramsey tells Axios. "Why does the car company have to own it?"

FCA doesn't have much in the way of electric vehicles, but manages to meet regulatory emissions rules by buying greenhouse gas credits from Tesla to offset sales of polluting Jeeps and Ram pickups.

On automated vehicles, FCA is supplying up to 62,000 Chrysler Pacifica minivans to Waymo, which outfits them as robo-taxis. FCA doesn't get access to the technology or share in the revenue, but it gets them in the game.

As a hedge, FCA in 2017 also joined a BMW/Intel partnership to develop semi-automated and self-driving car technology.

What's next: For electric cars, FCA could easily team up with a company like Volkswagen, Navigant Research's Sam Abuelsamid tells Axios.

The bottom line: There are other ways FCA can access the necessary technologies while maintaining its independence and coddling its crown jewels: Jeep and Ram.