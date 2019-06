Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Aurora will be teaming up to develop self-driving commercial vehicles, according to statements released by the companies.

Why it matters: Commercial vehicles are likely the first major target of autonomous vehicle developers due to the potential for autonomous deliveries. FCA CEO Mike Manley wrote in a statement that "Aurora brings a unique skillset combined with advanced and purposeful technology that complements and enhances [FCA's] approach to self-driving.”