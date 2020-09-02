FEMA to stop funding for cloth face masks for schools

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials said Tuesday the agency is changing its policy on personal protective equipment funding, per a recording of a conference call obtained by NPR.

Why it matters: The policy, effective Sept. 15., would see states no longer reimbursed for cloth face masks unless they're for emergency protective measures. This would impact on schools, courthouses and public housing, NPR notes.

What they're saying: "Supporting schools and other functions ... are not a direct emergency protective measures and therefore they're not eligible for federal funding]," said Keith Turi, FEMA assistant administrator for recovery, on the conference call with state officials, according to the recording.

Turi said in response to a state government official from the Midwest seeking clarification on PPE for teachers that they "are not eligible because they are related to the operating of facilities."

"There are costs that being incurred and required based on COVID, but they are all not necessarily emergency protective measures, and they're not necessarily all FEMA-eligible."

Of note: "FEMA said it will still provide personal protective equipment, including cloth face masks, for medical care, some medical sheltering, mass casualty management and other settings," according to NPR.

The announcement comes as about half of school districts in the U.S. prepare return to school buildings in the fall. Per Axios' Kim Hart, most big-city school districts that serve large numbers of at-risk students will continue with remote learning for the foreseeable future.

The big picture: Under President Trump's national emergency declaration for the novel coronavirus, state and local authorities can apply to be refunded costs for measures taken to respond to the pandemic.