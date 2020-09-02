34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FEMA to stop funding for cloth face masks for schools

Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials said Tuesday the agency is changing its policy on personal protective equipment funding, per a recording of a conference call obtained by NPR.

Why it matters: The policy, effective Sept. 15., would see states no longer reimbursed for cloth face masks unless they're for emergency protective measures. This would impact on schools, courthouses and public housing, NPR notes.

What they're saying: "Supporting schools and other functions ... are not a direct emergency protective measures and therefore they're not eligible for federal funding]," said Keith Turi, FEMA assistant administrator for recovery, on the conference call with state officials, according to the recording.

  • Turi said in response to a state government official from the Midwest seeking clarification on PPE for teachers that they "are not eligible because they are related to the operating of facilities."
"There are costs that being incurred and required based on COVID, but they are all not necessarily emergency protective measures, and they're not necessarily all FEMA-eligible."

Of note: "FEMA said it will still provide personal protective equipment, including cloth face masks, for medical care, some medical sheltering, mass casualty management and other settings," according to NPR.

  • The announcement comes as about half of school districts in the U.S. prepare return to school buildings in the fall. Per Axios' Kim Hart, most big-city school districts that serve large numbers of at-risk students will continue with remote learning for the foreseeable future.

The big picture: Under President Trump's national emergency declaration for the novel coronavirus, state and local authorities can apply to be refunded costs for measures taken to respond to the pandemic.

  • FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor spoke during a July congressional hearing of the challenges of providing enough PPE for medical workers.
  • "We have a ways to go on making sure we have enough PPE," he said, per the Hill.
  • FEMA did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. recorded its smallest number of daily coronavirus cases in months, at less than 34,000, according to Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: New coronavirus infections fell by almost 15% over the past week, continuing a steady downward trend after five weeks of declining cases.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m. ET: 25,749,642 — Total deaths: 857,015— Total recoveries: 17,074,386Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 a.m.ET: 6,073,840 — Total deaths: 184,664 — Total recoveries: 2,202,663 — Total tests: 78,996,267Map.
  3. Politics: U.S. won't join WHO-led efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Education: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike.
  5. World: Australia plunges into first recession in 30 yearsXinjiang residents reportedly forced to take medicine amid coronavirus fight.
  6. Health: NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19CDC to issue order temporarily halting some evictions for public health reasons.
  7. Business: Coronavirus hits college town businesses — The child care industry's plight.
Health

NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19

Convalescent plasma donated by a recovered COVID-19 patient. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

A panel of experts at the National Institutes of Health on Tuesday weighed into the FDA's emergency use authorization (EUA) of convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatment, stressing that "there are insufficient data to recommend either for or against" the use of plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

Why it matters: President Trump and other officials pressured the FDA to grant an EUA for plasma despite warnings from public health experts, including those at the NIH, that data from randomized clinical trials was needed to determine the effectiveness of the treatment.

