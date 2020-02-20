34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mississippi's six-week abortion ban struck down by three-judge panel

Fadel Allassan

Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked Mississippi's six-week abortion ban on Thursday, indicating the three-judge panel finds the law unconstitutional.

The state of play: The ruling upholds a lower court's May 2019 decision. The Fifth Circuit struck down a 15-week abortion ban in December passed in Mississippi last year.

What they're saying: “This is now the second time in two months the Fifth Circuit has told Mississippi that it cannot ban abortion. Despite the relentless attempts of Mississippi and other states, the right to legal abortion remains the law of the land,” said Hillary Schneller, senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, in a press release.

“[A]ll agree that cardiac activity can be detected well before the fetus is viable. That dooms the law. If a ban on abortion after 15 weeks is unconstitutional, then it follows that a ban on abortion at an earlier stage of pregnancy is also unconstitutional.”
— the three-judge panel in its opinion

The big picture: Mississippi is one of several states that passed abortion bans in 2019, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Ohio and Utah.

Rashaan Ayesh

Warren: A national law should protect abortion rights

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren firmly stated during the Democratic debate on Friday night that the United States cannot rely on the Supreme Court to protect abortion rights.

"I've lived in an America in which abortion was illegal. Rich women still got abortions, and that's what we have to remember about this. States are heading toward trying to ban abortion outright."
Feb 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Felix Salmon

The economics of abortion

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The economic consequences of medical decisions can be enormous. One of the most financially momentous medical decisions that any doctor can make is to deny a woman an abortion.

Driving the news: A new NBER report looks at the difference in financial outcomes between women who narrowly qualified for abortions and those who narrowly didn't. The report finds "a large and persistent increase in financial distress" for the latter group.

Jan 30, 2020 - Health
Fadel Allassan

Trump administration threatens to cut California health care funding over abortion law

President Trump walks away after speaking at the 47th March For Life rally on the National Mall, Jan. 24, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Trump administration on Friday issued a "notice of violation" to California, threatening to cut the state's federal health care funding if it continues to require that insurance plans cover abortion.

The big picture: The Department of Health and Human Services said the requirement violates a law that bans the federal government from giving funding to states or other entities that discriminate against health care providers that object to providing abortions.

Jan 24, 2020