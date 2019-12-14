Mississippi governor promises to persist in abortion battle

Mississippi's outgoing Gov. Phil Bryant tweeted on Saturday that he will continue "to fight for America’s unborn children. Mississippi will continue this mission to the United States Supreme Court."

Why now: Bryant's promise comes one day after a federal appeals court ruled that the state's ban on abortions at 15 weeks is unconstitutional, AP reports. Bryant hopes to take the case to the Supreme Court, like many Republicans across the country, where new conservative justices could possibly overturn Roe v. Wade.