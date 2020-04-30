Fed expands coronavirus business loans, paving the way for oil relief

The Federal Reserve announced Thursday that it has expanded its $600 billion Main Street Lending Program to give loans to a wider range of businesses suffering from the economic effects of the coronavirus.

The big picture: The changes will allow oil and gas companies — who are facing an unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus — to qualify for the aid after allies of the industry lobbied the Trump administration, Bloomberg reports.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Dion Rabouin: The Main Street Lending Program is the Fed's attempt to improve its image and show that the central bank is not favoring Wall Street and big businesses over ordinary Americans.

By opening their lending up to oil companies, many of which are heavily indebted and have low credit ratings, they could reap some goodwill in certain circles but risk real reputation damage in others.

What's new: Businesses with up to $5 billion in annual revenue are now eligible for support through the Fed's program, as are companies with up to 15,000 employees, the Fed said in a Thursday press release.

Previously, companies with as many as 10,000 workers but under $2.5 billion in revenue were eligible for help.

The Fed also reduced the minimum loan size to $500,000, allowing medium-sized businesses to get funding.

Between the lines: "The Fed’s approach to tweaking the Main Street loan program avoids creating an oil industry-specific initiative that could be unpopular with the public or require approval from Congress, where Democrats are deeply opposed," Bloomberg reports.

Where it stands: Almost 70% of all debt in the U.S. oil and gas sector — which comes to roughly $64 billion — is trading at distressed levels.

Owners of oil are asking companies storing other liquid products — ranging from ethanol to vegetable oils — if they can rent their tanks, due to a massive oversupply and little demand.

Texas, the largest oil-producing state in the U.S., will decide on Tuesday whether to mandate oil production cuts in the state.

The other side: “It’s outrageous that small businesses are fighting for limited funds, while the Trump administration is bending over backwards to shower these oil companies with billions of taxpayer dollars," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a Thursday press release.

“Oil and gas drillers were in dire financial straits well before COVID-19 struck. Since Congress rejected a direct fossil fuel industry bailout in the CARES Act, the industry has been pushing to tweak the rules to gain access to credit from the Federal Reserve," Environment America's renewable energy campaign director Emma Searson said in a statement on Thursday.

