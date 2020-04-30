1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Texas to weigh forcing oil producers to cut production next week

Texas energy regulators will decide on Tuesday whether to mandate oil production cuts in the state.

Why it matters: Demand for oil has crashed as the pandemic-hit world locks down. That dynamic is already forcing some U.S. producers to cut back. The Texas measure, if passed, would force any stragglers to do likewise.

By the numbers: Texas is the largest oil-producing state in the U.S. It pumps out 5.3 million barrels of oil per day.

  • The proposal calls for a 20% cut, or about 1 million fewer barrels. Companies that produce fewer than 1,000 barrels per day would be exempt.

Where it stands: Two of three Texas Railroad Commission members need to vote in favor of the rule for it to pass.

  • The commissioner who proposed the measure will vote for it. Another, who prefers a free-market approach and says the proposal wouldn't make a dent in global oil supply anyway, will vote against it.
  • The third commissioner hasn't weighed in but has raised legal questions about the measure.
  • Big oil companies mostly hate the proposal. Independent players like Pioneer Natural Resources have called on the state to curb production.

Coronavirus drives crude oil owners to hunt around for alternative storage

There is so much crude oil in the world and so little demand for it that owners of the oil are asking companies storing other liquid products — ranging from ethanol to vegetable oils — if they can rent their tanks.

The big picture: The odd development reveals how the novel coronavirus pandemic is upending the logistics running and feeding America. It’s not easy to convert storage, but it’s likely happening or will happen soon, experts say.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,249,022 — Total deaths: 230,804 — Total recoveries — 1,006,112Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 1,054,261 — Total deaths: 61,717 — Total recoveries — 124,979 — Total tested: 6,065,570Map.
  3. States: Kemp to lift Georgia's shelter-in-place order at midnight — Hogan says Maryland National Guard is protecting coronavirus tests sent from South Korea.
  4. Business: Restaurants gingerly test how to return amid coronavirus — Big Food is built to outlast smaller competitors.
  5. Trump administration: Pence wears face mask during GM visit after Mayo Clinic backlash.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The small biz bailout bungle.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

West Bank annexations must come in context of Palestinian state, White House tells Israel

The Trump administration has told Israel it won't support annexations in the West Bank unless Israel agrees to negotiate over a Palestinian state and fully endorses President Trump's Middle East peace plan, U.S. and Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to move ahead with annexations, but the White House is urging him not to do so without accepting its broader package, which calls for a Palestinian state after several criteria are met.

