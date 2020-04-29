1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Nearly a third of U.S. debt is now distressed

Dion Rabouin
Adapted from S&P Global; Chart: Axios Visuals

More than 30% of debt from U.S. companies is trading at distressed levels, ratings agency S&P Global reports.

The state of play: "The U.S. distress ratio grew considerably to 30.2% as of April 10 from 24.9% as of March 16, with the highest proportion of distressed credits held by oil and gas issuers and financial institutions," analysts said in a recent note to clients.

  • Almost 70% of all debt in the oil and gas sector is trading at distressed levels and four other sectors have a distress ratio higher than 35%, including retail and restaurants (44.6%), transportation (43.2%), automotive (36.7%) and midstream and merchant power (36.5%).
  • Bond spreads for U.S. companies have "widened at unprecedented levels, especially at the speculative-grade level, where issuance has all but disappeared," S&P notes.

What it means: Distressed debt refers to bonds trading at significant discounts because a company has or is likely to file for bankruptcy or default.

Courtenay Brown

U.S. economy shrinks 4.8% in first quarter

Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy shrank by an annualized 4.8% in the first quarter, the government said on Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the biggest quarterly drop in over a decade and shows the beginning of an economic slowdown that's expected to get worse as the coronavirus roils the economy.

Dion Rabouin

Investors stay bullish on stocks as business confidence fades

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, a divide is growing between stock investors and business owners.

The state of play: Wealthy investors remain confident about the future and their stock portfolios, while business leaders are growing increasingly worried, new surveys show.

Mike Allen

Baseball could be back by the 4th of July

Nolan Ryan stands outside the new $1.2 billion Texas Rangers ballpark outside Dallas, which has been completed but not opened. Photo: Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP

Major League Baseball sees midsummer as the likely best case for opening the season, probably with no fans in the stands, sources tell me.

The state of play: In the hope that opening over the Fourth of July holiday weekend might be feasible, some executives are considering the tagline: "America's game is back on America's birthday."

