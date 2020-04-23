1 hour ago - Economy & Business

How to deal with debts in a pandemic

Felix Salmon

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

What to do about the billions of dollars of non-payroll liabilities that can't or shouldn't be paid? In normal times, companies file for bankruptcy protection when they can't pay their debts — but these aren't normal times.

The big picture: The costs of bankruptcy are enormous. It is a huge burden on the court system, it can last for years, and it tends to destroy institutional capital. Few companies come out of it unscathed, with a motivated and largely intact workforce.

Nobel economics laureate Joe Stiglitz has long been a proponent of what he calls "Super Chapter 11," which would be implemented in times of crisis, when a large number of companies are defaulting on their debts at the same time.

  • His metaphor: If a student fails an exam, that's probably her fault. If 70% of the class fails an exam, that's probably the teacher's fault. In that case, you don't start from the assumption that the student did something wrong and deserves some kind of terrible consequence.

How it works: Under Super Chapter 11, there would be a strong presumption that companies would continue to operate with their existing workforce and their existing management. Then there's a quick-and-dirty formula — "rough justice," Stiglitz calls it.

  • The top claimants are wage earners: Keep paying employees.
  • Then come suppliers, followed by tax obligations. (Normally, tax liens always come first.)
  • Bank lenders and bondholders receive nothing until the company is profitable.
  • Shareholders are mostly wiped out, but receive warrants which allow them to start making some money if the company achieves its pre-crisis valuation.

Of note: Toys R Us would still be going if Super Chapter 11 had been an option.

  • Between the lines: In times of full employment, it might be OK for such companies to go under. But society as a whole can't afford to see thousands of retailers closing permanently because of the crisis.

The bottom line: In times of global crisis, the normal financial architecture needs to be reworked. Some creditor protections are lost, but the gains for workers, citizens and corporate continuity make that a worthwhile bargain.

Go deeper: JCPenny weighing bankruptcy amid strategies to deal with coronavirus

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil and Ecuador are becoming coronavirus epicenters in Latin America, as prolonged lapses in tracking and testing have led to severely undercounted death tolls, the Washington Post and the New York Times report.

Where it stands: Brazil's health minister, appointed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro last week, said the government plans to buy 46 million tests but has not specified when tests will arrive or be distributed, per the Post. Authorities in Ecuador, including its president, believe the country's death toll is much higher than currently reported.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Dion Rabouin

High unemployment could be here for a while

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Unemployment is likely to hit levels not seen since the Great Depression and remain elevated, economists warn, weakening the U.S. economy and making a V-shaped recovery increasingly doubtful.

Why it matters: That will be true even if states allow businesses to reopen sooner than expected, as surveys show most Americans aren't ready to go back to their normal routines.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)Arrow9 hours ago - Economy & Business
Axios

Podcast: The story behind the coronavirus job losses

Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, as the economy continues to hemorrhage jobs. Dan digs in with New York Times econ and tax policy reporter Jim Tankersley.

5 hours ago - Economy & Business