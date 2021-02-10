The FDA announced Tuesday it has issued an emergency use authorization for a new combination antibody drug from Eli Lilly that can treat mild to moderate COVID-19.

Why it matters: The treatment contains bamlanivimab and etesevima which, administered together, can reduce the risk of hospitalizations and death by 70%, per an FDA statement. It can be used on patients at high risk of developing severe illnesses.

With the risk of resistance emerging as new strains of the virus arise, "bamlanivimab and etesevimab together could potentially allow efficacy against a broader range of naturally occurring" variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, noted Lilly chief scientific officer Daniel Skovronsky in a statement.

Skovronsky, who's also president of Lilly Research Laboratories, noted that bamlanivimab "alone under emergency use authorization has already provided many people with an early treatment option that could prevent hospitalizations."

By the numbers: Lilly has manufactured more than 250,000 doses of the treatment that is given via a single intravenous infusion in the first quarter of 2021.