FDA approves AstraZeneca COVID drug for people with immune problems

Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for an AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody drug for people with compromised immune systems.

Why it matters: The drug, Evusheld, is the first antibody therapy authorized in the U.S. to prevent coronavirus symptoms before virus exposure.

  • It provides long-lasting protection with a single dose and is authorized for certain adults and adolescents who are not currently infected with COVID-19 and who haven't recently been exposed.
  • Currently, it is only authorized for immunocompromised people, including organ transplant recipients, blood cancer patients, and people taking immunosuppressive drugs for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.

What they're saying: Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, noted in a statement that vaccines were still the best defense against COVID-19.

  • "However, there are certain immune compromised individuals who may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination, or those who have a history of severe adverse reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine and therefore cannot receive one and need an alternative prevention option," Cavazzoni added.
  • "Today's action authorizes the use of the combination of two monoclonal antibodies to reduce the risk of developing COVID-19 in these individuals."

How it works: The drug is made up of two monoclonal antibodies, laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses — tixagevimab and cilgavimab.

  • It's administered via two injections — one of each monoclonal antibody — in the same sitting and may provide up to six months of protection.

By the numbers: Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will supply the U.S. government with 700,000 doses of Evusheld, to be proportionally distributed across states at no cost and on a pro rata basis.

Axios
Updated Dec 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Americans shrug off Omicron, Axios-Ipsos poll finds — CDC director says number of U.S. Omicron cases "likely to rise."
  2. Vaccines: Omicron gives a shot to boosters — U.S. announces $400M for global COVID vaccine distribution — Vaccine mandates lose steam in the U.S. while Europe doubles down.
  3. States: Gov. Hochul will order some NY hospitals to halt elective surgeries — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: EU drug regulator backs mixing COVID vaccines — Poor global equity likely in COVID pill access — CDC raises travel advisories for France, Portugal to highest level amid COVID surge.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Erin Doherty
11 hours ago - Health

Fauci: It's "when, not if" definition of "fully vaccinated" changes

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN Wednesday that in his personal opinion, "it's going to be a matter of when, not if," the definition of "fully vaccinated" changes.

What he's saying: Fauci said he doesn't see the definition "changing tomorrow or next week," but he believes it's "going to be considered literally on a daily basis."

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
9 hours ago - Health

Ex-FDA chief: COVID jabs could become as common as flu shots

Photo by Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images

Former FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn tells Axios that Americans may eventually require annual COVID vaccination boosters, although acknowledges that right now it's just his "best guess."

Why it matters: COVID jabs could become as routine as flu shots.

