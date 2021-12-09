FDA approves AstraZeneca COVID drug for people with immune problems

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for an AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody drug for people with compromised immune systems.

Why it matters: The drug, Evusheld, is the first antibody therapy authorized in the U.S. to prevent coronavirus symptoms before virus exposure.

It provides long-lasting protection with a single dose and is authorized for certain adults and adolescents who are not currently infected with COVID-19 and who haven't recently been exposed.

Currently, it is only authorized for immunocompromised people, including organ transplant recipients, blood cancer patients, and people taking immunosuppressive drugs for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.

What they're saying: Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, noted in a statement that vaccines were still the best defense against COVID-19.

"However, there are certain immune compromised individuals who may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination, or those who have a history of severe adverse reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine and therefore cannot receive one and need an alternative prevention option," Cavazzoni added.

"Today's action authorizes the use of the combination of two monoclonal antibodies to reduce the risk of developing COVID-19 in these individuals."

How it works: The drug is made up of two monoclonal antibodies, laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses — tixagevimab and cilgavimab.

It's administered via two injections — one of each monoclonal antibody — in the same sitting and may provide up to six months of protection.

By the numbers: Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will supply the U.S. government with 700,000 doses of Evusheld, to be proportionally distributed across states at no cost and on a pro rata basis.