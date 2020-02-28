FCC seeks $200M from top wireless carriers over location data flap
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images.
The Federal Communications Commission proposed fines totaling more than $200 million against the nation's biggest wireless carriers for sharing customers' location information with outside parties, Chairman Ajit Pai said Friday.
Why it matters: The proposed penalties reflect the FCC's assessment that the carriers broke the law by sharing customers' real-time location data, which Motherboard reported made its way to bounty hunters in some cases.
By the numbers: The FCC's proposed fines, which the carriers can challenge before they can be finalized, were not divvied up evenly among the companies. Pai announced the figures during the agency's post-meeting press conference Friday.
- T-Mobile faces the largest fine at more than $91 million.
- AT&T's is roughly $57 million
- Verizon faces about $48 million.
- And Sprint's is about $12 million.
What they're saying: "We took decisive actions to protect American consumers, and we are confident in the balance we struck in this case," Pai said.
The other side: Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel objected to how the agency calculated the amount of the fines, which Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) called "comically inadequate" after news reports of that they were coming emerged Thursday.
- Rosenworcel accused the agency of heavily discounting the amount carriers could potentially owe. "The FCC’s investigation is a day late and a dollar short."