The Federal Communications Commission proposed fines totaling more than $200 million against the nation's biggest wireless carriers for sharing customers' location information with outside parties, Chairman Ajit Pai said Friday.

Why it matters: The proposed penalties reflect the FCC's assessment that the carriers broke the law by sharing customers' real-time location data, which Motherboard reported made its way to bounty hunters in some cases.

By the numbers: The FCC's proposed fines, which the carriers can challenge before they can be finalized, were not divvied up evenly among the companies. Pai announced the figures during the agency's post-meeting press conference Friday.

T-Mobile faces the largest fine at more than $91 million.

AT&T's is roughly $57 million

Verizon faces about $48 million.

And Sprint's is about $12 million.

What they're saying: "We took decisive actions to protect American consumers, and we are confident in the balance we struck in this case," Pai said.

The other side: Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel objected to how the agency calculated the amount of the fines, which Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) called "comically inadequate" after news reports of that they were coming emerged Thursday.