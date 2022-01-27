U.S. revokes access from another Chinese telecom

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to revoke the ability of China Unicom Americas to offer telecom service in the U.S., the agency's latest crackdown on Chinese communication companies.

Why it matters: The agency has reviewed several carriers' ties to the Chinese government and found they lead to unacceptable national security risks.

Driving the news: The FCC said China Unicom Americas, as a U.S. subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned enterprise, is vulnerable to influence, exploitation and control by the Chinese government.

The agency previously granted permission for the company to offer telecom services in the U.S. 20 years ago, but found that the national security environment has changed and the company's ties to the Chinese government raise national security and law enforcement risks.

Specifically, the commission said there is an opportunity for the company and the Chinese government to access, store, disrupt or misroute U.S. communication, allowing them to engage in espionage and other harmful activities.

The big picture: The FCC previously voted to block China Mobile's application to provide service in the U.S. and to revoke China Telecom's authority to provide telecom service.

