Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Column / Signal Boost

2021 was the year cybersecurity became everyone's problem

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

This year marked a turning point for malicious attacks on computer systems, fueled by a rise in nation-state attacks and ransomware.

Why it matters: Once a worry mostly for IT leaders, the risk of a cyber intrusion is now a top concern for CEOs and world leaders.

Driving the news:

  • May's Colonial Pipeline attack helped drive that message home, as did ransomware attacks on cities and hospitals — emphasizing the very real world impact that cyber attacks can have.
  • Meanwhile, the current Log4j flaw shows just how vulnerable our digital systems are. It's a single piece of open source code, but it is used so broadly and the flaw so fundamental that it potentially opens nearly every business and government to attack.

The big picture: Evidence that cybersecurity has become the big issue abounds. Foreign Affairs devotes the current issue to the topic, while J.P. Morgan International Council identified it as the most significant threat facing businesses and government in a report released Thursday.

Between the lines: One can never permanently "win" the battle against malicious attacks, but it is possible to be losing the fight. 2021 definitely felt like a year in which the attackers had the upper hand.

  • The combination of cryptocurrency and ransomware has proven to be especially tough to fight as it is often in the business interests of a victim to pay up rather than take the risk of data loss or even a business disruption.

The rise in cyberattacks has also made for thorny diplomacy among nation states. With physical attacks, there has been a relatively clear line that acts as a deterrent, even for nations with significant conflicts. But in cyberspace, the division is murkier.

  • “The domain of cyberspace is shaped not by a binary between war and peace but by a spectrum between those two poles—and most cyberattacks fall somewhere in that murky space,” former deputy director of national intelligence Sue Gordon and former Pentagon chief of staff Eric Rosenbach wrote in a Foreign Affairs piece.
  • “In trying to analogize the cyberthreat to the world of physical warfare, policymakers missed the far more insidious danger that cyber-operations pose: how they erode the trust people place in markets, governments and even national power,” argues Hoover Institution’s Jacquelyn Schneider, in another Foreign Affairs article. “Cyberattacks prey on these weak points, sowing distrust in information, creating confusion and anxiety, and exacerbating hatred and misinformation.”

What's next: Leaders are calling for much tighter cooperation between businesses and governments as the key way to fighting back. Also needed, many say, is an international agreement on what is and isn't permissible, in much the way the Geneva Convention sets limits on traditional warfare.

Yes, but: The U.S. government is still woefully short of workers with needed cybersecurity skills.

Go deeper

Ashley Gold
13 hours ago - Technology

50,000 Facebook users may have been targeted by private surveillance

Photo illustration: Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Nearly 50,000 Facebook users in 100 countries may have been targeted by "surveillance-for-hire" companies, parent company Meta said Thursday.

Driving the news: Meta director of threat disruption David Agranovich and head of cyber espionage Mike Dyvilyanski shared a blog post detailing a months long investigation in "cyber mercenaries" engaging in "surveillance-for-hire."

  • Agranovich and Dyvilyanski wrote that Meta disabled seven entities, based in China, Israel, India and North Macedonia, which were found to have targeted people on the internet on behalf of governments or private clients. The entities were banned from Meta services entirely.
  • According to the blog post, targets of the surveillance efforts included "journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition and human rights activists."
  • Meta says it shared findings about the attempted attacks with security researchers, alerted the potential victims and issued cease-and-desist warnings to the attackers.
  • A detailed report of the investigation says that about 1,500 Facebook and Instagram accounts were linked to the seven entities' surveillance efforts and removed.

Why it matters: Meta's actions follow the growing trend of tech companies having to disrupt cyber attack attempts on their platforms, as online surveillance gets more sophisticated.

  • Meta sued Israeli spyware firm NSO Group over WhatsApp malware in 2019. Thursday's report argues that NSO is just one part of a "much broader global cyber mercenary ecosystem."

What they're saying: "Cyber mercenaries" may argue their work is focused on criminals and terrorists, but their tactics are used on many types of people, the two authors wrote.

  • "In fact, for platforms like ours, there is no scalable way to discern the purpose or legitimacy of such targeting. This is why we focus on enforcing against this behavior, regardless of who’s behind it or who the target might be."
Rebecca FalconerMike Allen
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. schools ramp up security over TikTok shooting threats

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

School shooting threats made on TikTok and other social media prompted school officials and authorities across the U.S. on Thursday to step up security measures.

Why it matters: The threat is rattling students on what for many is the last school day of the year, with exams and Christmas fun on the docket. Instead, schools are cutting back and locking down, with last month's attack in Michigan renewing fears of shootings.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
1 hour ago - Technology

Toys are getting smarter

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Demand for tech-infused toys is growing — and raising alarm about kids' privacy and safety.

The big picture: The global smart toy market is projected to swell to nearly $70 billion by 2026, per Transparency Market Research.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow