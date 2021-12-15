Sign up for our daily briefing

Massive open-source flaw has put millions of systems at risk

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The computing world is struggling this week to contain a significant vulnerability in Log4J, an extremely common piece of open-source code.

Why it matters: Experts say the flaw leaves hundreds of millions of systems vulnerable to attack, with the head of the U.S. government's cybersecurity agency calling it among the biggest threats she has seen in her career.

How it works: An attacker could use he flaw to force an affected system to accept commands from a malicious remote server. According to Sean Gallagher, senior threat researcher at Sophos, that could include commands to download and install all manner of code in vulnerable systems, including cryptocurrency miners or other malicious software.

  • Given the flawed code's prevalence, experts say that, for most large businesses and government agencies, it is not a question of whether they are affected, but rather how many different systems have been affected.

Catch-up quick: Log4J is an open-source library included in a range of software, services and hardware, such as networking gear from companies including Amazon, Broadcom and Cisco. It tracks what activities are taking place in the code, as well as keep tabs on various communications, requests and errors, according to Gallagher.

  • Like many pieces of open-source code, Log4J is maintained by a relatively small team but, thanks to its broad license, has been widely adopted by developers, Gallagher said.
  • As Bloomberg details, the flaw was discovered last month by workers at Alibaba, who reported it to the team at the nonprofit Apache Software Foundation, whose volunteers maintain Log4J. That set off a race to close the vulnerability and a patch was released earlier this month.

Between the lines: The key now is identifying and patching all the systems at risk. Complicating the task is the fact many governments, businesses and consumers probably are unaware if they own products using the code.

  • "Organizations often have no idea that these libraries are part of their applications, especially if they were developed by third parties who may or may not support them after deployment," Gallagher said.
  • The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is working to develop a comprehensive list of all the products that include the affected code and encouraging security researchers to share details on any products they believe are infected.

The big picture: In a call with reporters on Tuesday, CISA deputy director Eric Goldstein said that the flaw is "extremely concerning" due to how widely Log4J is used, how easy it is to exploit and that it can allow information to be taken off of targeted systems.

  • So far the visible impact from the flaw has been modest, but experts don't expect that to stay the case.
  • “With the exception of cryptomining, there's a lull before the storm," Gallagher said. "We expect adversaries are likely grabbing as much access to whatever they can right now with the view to monetize and capitalize on it later."
  • That said, there have already been hundreds of thousands of individual attacks, with more expected, per CheckPoint.

Go deeper: CISA has more information on the flaw here, including known vulnerable products and mitigation guidance.

Go deeper

Axios Events
Updated Dec 9, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: A conversation on data security in a hybrid world

On Thursday, December 9th, Axios Future correspondent Bryan Walsh explored the future of data security in a hybrid world and considered how to create a safer online ecosystem, featuring Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs.

Rep. Ted Lieu examined the weak links in government cybersecurity strategies, the presence of bipartisan agreement for stronger cybersecurity defense measures, and how to balance the benefits and threats posed by internet-connected smart devices in the home.

  • On increased government awareness of cybersecurity threats: “It’s pretty clear to me that we’re still way behind in terms of cybersecurity. I think the federal government is now much more aware of these threats. I’m pleased the Biden administration is taking it more seriously.”
  • On vulnerability disclosure requirements for federal vendors: “Something I understand about the federal government is we don’t really make stuff, we have private contractors make things. So when you have all these private contractors in the supply chain and when it comes to software and even hardware, if you don’t have vulnerability disclosures, those are weak links and people can go through these weak links and then attack the federal government systems.”

Christopher Krebs outlined how the pandemic’s accelerated digitization changed the nature of cybersecurity threats, the areas most vulnerable to a destructive cyberattack by an adversary, and how businesses should respond if they are faced with a ransomware attack.

  • On protecting critical infrastructure from disruptive cyberattacks: “That’s where the partnerships are important to ensure that the government is providing the appropriate support and guidance to those critical infrastructures, and at the same time evaluating where there may be some market failures and looking for opportunities for more regulatory steps. We’ve seen that with pipelines and railways and some of the other modalities of transportation.”
  • On how companies can improve their cybersecurity defense strategy: “I think what every organization needs to be doing right now, if they’ve had a prior ransomware event or not, is really think through what their strategy is...and look at what they can do right now. Multi-factor authentication, really hardcore identity management, segmentation across networks, backup recovery, make sure you have an incident response plan in place.”

Axios SVP of Product & Technology Melanie Colton hosted a View from the Top segment with ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch, who conveyed how the increasing number of cyberattacks impacts companies and their consumers who largely operate online.

  • “Security continues to be a huge problem for companies. Fundamentally, we just think the internet is broken in a lot of ways from a security perspective. The usernames and passwords have now been around for over 60 years as the way that we identify and authenticate ourselves. It’s clearly broken as so many customers, so many consumers, use the same username and password as simple as possible across all their applications.”

Mike Allen, author of AM
56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Fox hosts target 1/6 committee

Two Fox News prime-time hosts tore into the House's 1/6 investigative committee last night as they spoke about their own texts during the siege.

Driving the news: Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham's texts had been turned over to the committee by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The hosts spoke 24 hours after committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney read the texts aloud during a hearing on holding Meadows in contempt.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

COVID booster gap traps millions of Americans

Data: CDC; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Health officials are stressing the importance of coronavirus vaccine booster shots as the Omicron variant spreads around the world, but millions of Americans aren't yet eligible for another dose.

Why it matters: Two doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines — or one dose of J&J — aren't very protective against Omicron infection, according to preliminary data, although they likely work much better against severe disease.

  • But some experts warn that giving a booster shot too soon could diminish its effects.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow