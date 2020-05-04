House Judiciary Republicans demand FBI investigation of Flynn case

Top Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray on Monday demanding he review his agency's handling of its investigation into Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: Sources familiar with the document tell Axios the letter is a direct rebuke of Wray, and that it reflects a growing frustration among congressional Republicans who question whether he can be trusted to expose what they see as a corrupt FBI.

Between the lines: The letter — written by ranking member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of Trump's fiercest defenders, and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) — also casts doubt on Wray's motives for not disclosing what they describe as "the FBI's misconduct," and questions whether he and other top FBI officials intentionally "prevented or delayed the disclosure of additional exculpatory information" regarding Flynn.

"Conservatives really feel like Wray blew the entire Michael Flynn saga, and many on the right want heads to roll," a House GOP aide told Axios.

Details ... The six-page letter demands that Wray:

Turn over all documents and communications relating to the FBI's investigation into Flynn.

Explain when Wray "personally first learned of the FBI’s misconduct" with respect to Flynn.

Explain why the public "is learning of the FBI’s misconduct with respect to LTG Flynn from court filings rather than from you."

Explain whether Wray and the FBI’s senior leadership were involved in keeping this information hidden.

The deadline to turn over these documents is May 18,

The big picture: The letter comes as Trump himself is turning on Wray, who he hand-selected to lead the FBI after firing former director James Comey.

Trump would love to replace Wray, three sources who've discussed the matter with the president tell Axios' Jonathan Swan, and private and public pressure is building among several of the president's allies.

But Trump has been deferring to Attorney General Bill Barr and is unlikely to remove Wray before the election, these sources said.

