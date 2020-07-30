Jul 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

FBI director Wray warns of China election interference

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

FBI Director Christopher Wray and other intelligence community officials warned about China’s increased capability to interfere in U.S. elections in separate classified hearings with the Senate Intelligence Committee this week, two sources familiar with the hearings tell Axios.

What we're hearing: Wray and other officials cited concerns that China is developing the ability to interfere with local election systems and target members of Congress to influence China policy, the sources said.

  • Wray appeared before committee members on Tuesday afternoon, and the other intel officials, including William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC), testified on Wednesday.
  • An official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which includes the NCSC, said it has been providing "robust intelligence-based briefings on election security to the presidential campaigns, political committees, and Congressional audiences" but declined to comment on the details.
  • A spokesman for Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), acting Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, told Axios that Rubio is "increasingly concerned about how China is expanding its influence and interference efforts in America. They have a proven capability to carry out cyber attacks and spread disinformation and the clear intent to influence our government policies and pressure policy makers, including members of Congress."
  • "They have resources which are far greater than those of Russia," his spokesman added.
  • The FBI declined to comment.

Why it matters: China is increasingly becoming a top threat to U.S. election security. "Our adversaries learn from one another," a source familiar with one of the hearings told Axios.

  • But intelligence officials still view Russia as the leading threat.

On Friday, Evanina said China, Russia and Iran present the most pressing threats for election interference in the 2020 presidential race.

  • He noted that China "is expanding its influence efforts to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and counter criticism of China. Beijing recognizes its efforts might affect the presidential race."

The big picture: The Senate Intelligence Committee has been probing the threat of China interfering in U.S. elections for months, the sources say, and its investigations have picked up speed in recent weeks given that the elections are less than 100 days away.

The backdrop: Prior to the 2018 midterms, President Trump and some top administration officials also warned that China was attempting to influence those elections, Axios’ Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian writes.

  • But the administration provided little evidence to support that claim, leaving many observers skeptical.
  • This year's warning, however, comes from top law enforcement and intelligence chiefs. And it follows a series of social media disinformation campaigns perpetrated by China and aimed at influencing foreign populations, a modus operandi China seems to have learned from Russia.

What's next: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in consulation with the Trump administration, has scheduled time over the next few days for Senate-wide, classified briefings about foreign election interference and political influence, as well as efforts to protect the 2020 elections.

  • The briefings will include Evanina and an interagency team from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the intelligence community.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow