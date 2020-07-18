48 mins ago - Health

Fauci: Young people are "propagating the pandemic" by "not caring"

Fauci testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on June 30. Photo: Al Drago/AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with WebMD's chief medical officer on Saturday that young people are driving the uptick in coronavirus cases by "not caring" whether they get infected.

Why it matters: Fauci said the biggest age group currently reporting new infections is at least 15 years younger than the major demographic that contracted the virus a few months ago.

What he's saying: "[Young people are] not going to get very sick. They know that," Fauci said.

  • "So what I think is happening is that, understandably, innocently, but not correctly, the younger individuals are saying, well, if I get infected, so the chances of it is that I won't even have any symptoms, so who cares? That's a big mistake."
  • "Because by allowing yourself to getting infected or not caring if you do get infected, you are propagating a pandemic. Because it doesn't end with you. You get infected and have no symptoms. The chances are you're going to infect someone else, who will then infect someone else."
  • "And then someone who's vulnerable to severe consequences will get infected. That could be [somebody's] father, mother, or grandmother. It could be a sick child who's an immunodeficient child. It could be a woman who's on chemotherapy for breast cancer."
  • "Then all of a sudden, you're not operating in a vacuum. You're part of the problem as opposed to being part of the solution."

Fauci stood by his June warning that the U.S. may start reporting as many as 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day if it doesn't get the virus under control.

  • "I think we can turn this around. But when I said I was concerned that we might be heading towards 100,000 per day ... didn't want to, you know, inappropriately scare anybody."
  • "But if you just take a look at what's actually happened, at that time, we went from 20 to 30, and then we doubled it. We went to [40,000], and then 50, 60, and now we're at 70."

Erica Pandey
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

It's about to get a lot worse

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

For months now, American workers, families and small businesses have been saying they can't keep up their socially distanced lives for much longer. We've now arrived at "much longer" — and the pandemic isn't going away anytime soon.

The big picture: The relief policies and stopgap measures that we cobbled together to get us through the toughest weeks worked for a while, but they're starting to crumble just as cases are spiking in the majority of states.

Ursula Perano
Updated 35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DHS, DOJ announce plans to restart migrant asylum hearings

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security on Friday announced plans to resume hearings for migrants who are seeking asylum in the U.S., as part of the Migrant Protection Protocols program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it matters: The MPP program requires migrants to wait in Mexico until their hearings can be completed. But the coronavirus outbreak has put immigration proceedings on hold since March, forcing hundreds of migrants to camp out at the border in the interim.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 14,126,035 — Total deaths: 598,098 — Total recoveries — 7,931,486Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 3,676,942 — Total deaths: 139,748 — Total recoveries: 1,107,204 — Total tested: 44,203,733Map.
  3. Public health: FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus — Gov. Cuomo clears New York City for Phase 4 of reopening — The pain of the coronavirus is about to get a lot worse.
  4. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November.
