13 mins ago - Health

Fauci on Trump's Easter timeline: "That's really very flexible"

Ursula Perano

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a coronavirus briefing Tuesday that President Trump's target date of Easter to ease social distancing is "really very flexible."

Why it matters: Trump's suggestion earlier Tuesday that he would order parts of the economy to be restarted by April 12 has sparked concern among health experts, many of whom warn that it could cause the number of coronavirus cases to skyrocket and overwhelm the health system.

  • As Axios previously reported, Trump is being told by his political and economic advisers that the economic damage from a prolonged shutdown would be significant.
  • The opposing views could set up a clash when the White House's "15 Days to Slow the Spread" plan expires next week.

What they're saying: "You can look at a date, but you've got to be very flexible — on a literally day-by-day and week-by-week basis. ... Obviously, no one is going to want to tone down things when you see what's going on in a place like New York City. That's just good public health practice and common sense," Fauci said.

  • "But the country is a big country. And there are areas of the country ... that we really need to know more about what the penetrance is there. So, if we do the kind of testing ... and you find after a period of time that there are areas that are very different from other areas of the country, you may not want to essentially treat it as a just one force for the entire country. But look at flexibility in different areas," he added.

Fauci's bottom line: "I think people might get the misinterpretation — [we're] just going to lift everything up. ... That's not going to happen. It's going to be looking at the data."

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

Fauci says coronavirus will keep Americans at home for "at least several weeks"

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC's "Today" on Friday that Americans should expect to be home for "at least several weeks" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The White House had previously recommended that its guidelines for avoiding groups of more than 10 people, issued earlier this week, be in place for 15 days. Fauci's statement indicates that such stricter measures will be necessary longer than that.

Go deeperArrowMar 20, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

Fauci on coronavirus: "We'll be thankful that we're overreacting"

"For a while, life is not going to be how it used to be in the United States," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. "We have to just accept that if we want to do what's best for the American public."

Why it matters: Fauci pulled a "full Ginsburg" — appearing on all five major Sunday morning talk shows — in an effort to ensure that Americans understand the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic if the public does not practice social distancing.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

"You don't want to go to war with a president": Top NIH doctor talks coronavirus response

Dr. Anthony Fauci at a coronavirus press conference at the White House. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Politico that the nation's political polarization is forcing him to "walk the fine balance" of informing the public about the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak and combating misinformation — which can sometimes come from President Trump.

What he's saying: "You should never destroy your own credibility. And you don't want to go to war with a president. ... But you got to walk the fine balance of making sure you continue to tell the truth."

Go deeperArrowMar 3, 2020 - Health