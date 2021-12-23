Sign up for our daily briefing

Fauci: Large holiday gatherings are unsafe, even with COVID booster

Rebecca Falconer

Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, during a December press briefing at the White House. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned Wednesday that large gatherings this holiday season are unsafe even for fully vaccinated people who've had a COVID-19 booster shot as the Omicron variant surges across the U.S.

What he's saying: "There are many of these parties that have 30, 40, 50 people in which you do not know the vaccination status of individuals," Fauci said at a briefing. "Those are the kind of functions in the context of Omicron that you do not want to go to."

  • Fauci noted that fully vaccinated families should be safe to attend smaller gatherings.

What to watch: Fauci noted that early research from the U.K. and South Africa indicates that Omicron may be less severe than other variants.

  • But he added: "we must wait to see what happens in our own population, which has its own demographic considerations."

What to do about Omicron over the holidays

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
23 hours ago - Health

WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming"

World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge. Photo: Alexander Astafyev\TASS via Getty Images

World Health Organization Europe regional director Hans Kluge said at a briefing Tuesday that governments should prepare for "a significant surge" in COVID-19 cases, driven by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Threat level: "We can see another storm coming — Omicron is becoming, or already has become, dominant in several countries — including in Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom, where its numbers are doubling" and "generating previously unseen transmission rates," Kluge said.

Caitlin Owens
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's COVID culpability

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In its never-ending race to stay ahead of the coronavirus, the Biden administration keeps falling behind.

Why it matters: The U.S. is facing an overwhelming surge of cases driven by the Omicron variant less than six months after President Biden celebrated "Independence from COVID-⁠19," and experts say the administration could have done more to better prepare the country.

Yacob Reyes
15 hours ago - World

NHL players won't participate in Beijing Olympics due to COVID

Photo: Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

The NHL announced Wednesday that the league's players will not participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Why it matters: The move comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections, largely driven by the newly discovered Omicron variant, and after the league announced that it would briefly postpone all NHL games through Christmas.

